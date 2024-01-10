LGBTQ pride leader arrested in Canada for child sex crimes

A Canadian man who previously served as board president of a pride organization in northern British Columbia was arrested for allegedly committing child sex crimes.

A spokesperson for the British Columbia Prosecution Service told Fox News Digital that 39-year-old Sean Edward Leonard Gravells was arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography and importing or distributing child pornography.

The first two offenses, the spokesperson said, allegedly happened on Dec. 29, 2023, while the child pornography-related charges stem from Dec. 31, 2023.

All four charges allegedly happened near Fort St. John in British Columbia.

Gravells made his first court appearance on Jan. 1 and was released on $2,000 bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 29.

The CBC reported that a biography on the North Peace Pride Society’s website, which has since been removed, notes that Gravells has served as the board president for the organization since 2018.

The organization posted a statement on social media on Jan. 5 about the removal of one of its board members.

"On Dec. 31, 2023, one of our board members was arrested and is facing severe charges inconsistent with the North Peace Pride Society’s mission and code of conduct," the statement from the North Peace Pride Society read. "In response to the gravity of the charges, we have immediately removed this person from our board, emphasizing our commitment to our community’s values."

Representatives for the North Peace Pride Society did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

While the statement was posted on Jan. 5, the organization said it acted swiftly to remove the board member on Jan. 3, and advised community partners what the next steps would be.

The organization wanted to make clear that it was not implicated in the charges the board member faces, as the charges are isolated to the individual.

As to whether the individual worked with kids directly, the organization claims he did not.

Sean Edward Leonard Gravells, who previously served as board president of a pride organization in northern British Columbia, is accused of sex crimes against children.

"While some board members work directly with youth through library programs, this person was not among them," the statement read, adding that all board members who do work with youth programs undergo criminal record checks. "Moving forward, we remain dedicated to community safety. We are implementing measures such as subjecting all board members to record checks to uphold the highest standards."





