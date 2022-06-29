S.Korea's LGES reviews plan for $1.3 billion Arizona battery plant as U.S. inflation bites

Heekyong Yang
·2 min read

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) plans to reassess its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current U.S. economic environment, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson's comments on the previously announced $1.3 billion investment came after LGES said in a statement that, "Given the unprecedented economic conditions and investment circumstances in the U.S., LG Energy Solution is currently reviewing various investment options."

In its statement, which didn't mention the Arizona plant, the company said no decisions have been made on the $1.3 billion plan, unveiled in March.

LGES, South Korea's biggest player in the booming market for electric vehicle batteries, counts Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG among its customers. Elsewhere in the United States, LGES is building three plants with GM in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan and plans to expand its existing factory in Michigan.

Shares in LGES fell as much as 4.3% in early trading, while the benchmark KOSPI index was down 1.9%.

Analysts attributed the review of the Arizona investment to elevated U.S. inflation, running at its highest level in more than four decades, which could lead to rising costs for materials, construction as well as labour.

"At this point, it would be unlikely for LGES to withdraw its Arizona investment, the company needs to reassess its profitability forecast amid rising cost due to inflation," said Cho Hyun-ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The statement comes just three months after LGES announced plans to build the battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from startups and other North American customers.

LGES said in March the plant would be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles. Construction was to begin in the second quarter of 2022, it said, with mass production to start in 2024.

As well as the United States, LGES has production sites in South Korea, China, Poland, Canada and Indonesia.

($1 = 1,290.8000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Psychedelics CEOs To Pay Attention To In 2022

    By Javier Hasse and Aaron Bry. 2020 and 2021 were defining years for the burgeoning psychedelics industry. In 2021 alone, more than $730 million were invested into various psychedelic companies, both private and public. Businesses around the globe are researching and developing new drugs based on psychedelic properties to support a whole host of conditions. Some of the most active companies to watch boast impressive CEOs to keep an eye on in 2022. Here are a few to watch closely: Amy Emerson - M

  • Dierbergs expands delivery options with DoorDash

    The St. Louis-based grocery chain said its customers in the St. Louis area and Osage Beach can place their order for groceries or prepared food through DoorDash's website or app.

  • Novartis to cut up to 8,000 jobs globally

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Tuesday a previously announced restructuring programme could lead to 8,000 jobs being cut, or about 7.4% of its global workforce, including up to 1,400 in Switzerland. The job cuts, previously projected by Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan to be in the "single digit thousands", are part of a restructuring programme the Swiss pharmaceutical group announced in April, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. Novartis said in an emailed statement it had made good progress in implementing its new organisational structure that involved integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units and would lead to eliminating roles across the organisation.

  • Japan May retail sales rise faster than expected as COVID curbs ease

    Japanese retail sales rose for a third month in May, reinforcing views that strong consumption will lead an economic rebound this quarter, although rising inflation poses a risk to household spending for the rest of 2022. Retail sales rose 3.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, slightly higher than the median market forecast for a 3.3% gain. On a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales advanced 0.6% in May, after a 1.0% growth in April.

  • Samsung Acquires German OLED Display Startup Cynora

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Display Co. has purchased display company Cynora GmbH for about $300 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, gaining technology for so-called OLED screens. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Ra

  • BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep easy policy as Japan less affected by global inflation

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the economy has not been affected much by the global inflationary trend, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, stressing the country's 15-year experience with deflation is keeping wage growth subdued. Japan's core consumer inflation hit 2.1% for two straight months in May, but the increase was due almost entirely to soaring energy prices, Kuroda was quoted as saying in a video recording of a seminar released on Wednesday. While core consumer inflation may stay around 2% for about a year, it is likely to slow to around 1% in the next fiscal year beginning in April 2023, he said.

  • GrafTech International appoints Marcel Kessler as new CEO

    GrafTech International Ltd., the graphite and carbon products company in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, has appointed Marcel Kessler as its next CEO and president, effective Friday. Kessler will replace CEO and President David Rintoul, who plans to retire on Thursday. Rintoul has been CEO and president since 2018 after serving as president of U.S. Steel Tubular Products and as a senior vice president U.S. Steel Corp. Kessler most recently was president and CEO of Pason Systems Inc., the provider of specialized data management systems for oil and gas drilling, based in Calgary, Canada, GrafTech said.

  • Tesla Lays Off Some Staff in Closing San Mateo, Calif., Office

    The electric-vehicle maker is pursuing cost cuts under the pressure of inflation and supply-chain disruptions

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to

  • Australia's Liontown signs 5-year lithium supply deal with Ford Motor

    Liontown will supply the U.S. carmaker up to 150,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate per year, a source of lithium essential in the making of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). The Australian miner is expected to start supplying spodumene in 2024, starting with 75,000 DMT in the first year of the deal, and taking it up to 150,000 DMT in the third year.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Albemarle Urges US to Cut Red Tape to Boost Lithium Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest lithium producer is urging the US government to cut red tape to accelerate a build-out of a domestic supply chain for materials needed for batteries, electric vehicles and cleaner technologies while cutting dependence on China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • 'Systemic challenge' or worse? NATO members wrangle over how to treat China

    NATO’s first new strategy concept in a decade will cite China as a concern for the first time but member states remain at odds over how to describe the country with the world's largest military and its relationship with Russia, NATO diplomats say. Both a summit of the G7 rich industrial democracies now underway in Germany and a NATO summit to follow will tackle China's deepening ties with Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and what is seen as the growing inclination of China to flex its geopolitical muscle and coercive economic might abroad. The new strategic concept to be endorsed at the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday will address increasing threats posed by Russia and, for the first time, China, the world's second largest economy, U.S. officials said last week.

  • UK Food Prices are Soaring and Plunging Millions Into Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of basic goods in UK stores is rising at the fastest pace in almost 14 years, leaving poorer families taking drastic action to make ends meet, according to surveys published Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion F

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Nike Falls On Weak Sales Guidance

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points Tuesday, looking to rebound from Monday's losses. Nike stock tumbled on weak guidance.

  • Stoltenberg: NATO to increase high-readiness forces

    STORY: "We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000," he told reporters ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid later this week.NATO's quick reaction force, the NATO response force, so far has some 40,000 troops.At the Madrid summit, NATO will also change its language on Russia that in the alliance's last strategy from 2010 was still described as a strategic partner.Stoltenberg said he would meet with the leaders of NATO, Turkey, Finland and Sweden on Tuesday (June 28) before the Madrid summit to discuss the Nordic countries' bids to join the alliance."I will not make any promises but I can just reassure that we are working actively to ensure progress," Stoltenberg said.

  • Death toll rises in Missouri Amtrak derailment

    The death toll from the Amtrak derailment in rural Missouri climbed to four. Three victims were on the train, and the fourth person killed was the driver of the truck that was on the tracks. Federal transportation officials are investigating the crossing.

  • Big Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rout in big tech weighed heavily on stocks, with gains in the broader market sputtering as a report showed Americans grew more downbeat about prospects for the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Stock Futures Level After Consumer Confidence Index Underwhelms

    As investors continued to digest a weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment index released in the morning, U.S. stock futures were flat in after-hours trading Tuesday evening. During the session, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2%, 1.6%, and 3%, respectively. Stocks had a strong first half-hour of trading Tuesday until the Conference Board released its June consumer-confidence reading at 10 a.m. The figure came in at 98.7, missing the consensus estimate of 100.0 that two dozen economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast, and stocks slid for the rest of the day.

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.