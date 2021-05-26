Is LGI Homes (LGIH) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Draco Global, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.7% was delivered by the fund for the first quarter of 2021, and since the beginning, it was + 8%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Draco Global, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), and shared their insights on the company. LGI Homes, Inc. is a Texas, United States-based construction company that currently has a $4.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, LGIH delivered a 65.02% return, extending its 12-month gains to 105.44%. As of May 24, 2021, the stock closed at $167.39 per share.

Here is what Draco Global has to say about LGI Homes, Inc. in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"LGIH is the 10th real estate developer in the US ($ 3,237m) and specializes in selling first homes with an average unit price 20% below its closest competitor. The current macro environment of strong economic recovery and low-interest rates in the US is very conducive to encouraging the change from rent to property. The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed work habits, and now the citizen stays longer at home or works from home. Although vaccination advances faster, it will return a bit to the pre-pandemic situation. We think that the changes have come to stay. According to Global Workplace Analytics, 70% of workers in the service sector will do it remotely from home until 2025. On April 6, LGIH announced that it had closed 2,561 sales transactions vs. 1,835 last year, representing an increase of + 40%. Regarding new communities, LGIH is present today in 110. For 2021, LGIH gives us the following guidelines: 1) Close sales operations between 9,200 and 9,800, 2) 112 to 120 communities, 3) average unit price of sale between $ 260 ky $ 270k, and 4) a gross margin between 24% and 25%. Our valuation implies a target price for 2023e of $ 185 per share, with home closings of 9,526 in 2021, growth of + 2% in the future, and an average unit sales price of 269k growing at low single digits. Our average purchase price is $ 110 per share, therefore, upside potential in the medium term of more than 68%."

Our calculations show that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, LGI Homes, Inc. was in 16 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 23 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. LGIH delivered a 50.78% return in the past 3 months.

