LG's mind-bending, rollable TV is real, and it goes on sale later this year

Twitter More

Facebook More

Every year at CES, TV makers try to outdo each other by cramming even more pixels into TVs that are just a little bigger and thinner than in years past.

That's true of this year's TV lineup too (see the rise of 8K), but LG's latest OLED TV has something entirely different going for it: it's completely flexible, and can roll away into its base when not in use.

LG showed off a prototype of the concept at last year's CES, but the finished product, officially called the LG Signature OLED TV R, is even more impressive: It's a 65-inch 4K OLED TV, with HDR and the same smart TV capabilities as LG's other sets. It's thin, but doesn't look particularly bendy at first glance. Hit a button on the remote and the whole thing easily slides back into its base, which has a 100-watt Dolby Atmos sound bar built in. Read more...

More about Tech, Gadgets, Lg, Televisions, and Ces 2019