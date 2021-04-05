LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

FILE PHOTO: A show attendee passing by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta
·2 min read

By Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta

(Reuters) - LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said.

LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan.

"Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said. "It's more likely that Samsung inherits a lot of it because both vendors compete across similar markets."

Globally, LG's market share shrank to 2% in 2020, a massive drop from its status as the world's third-largest smartphone maker behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc during its peak in 2013.

The company shipped 23 million phones last year, compared with Samsung's 256 million, according to Counterpoint.

Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said LG was mostly competing in the mid-tier, as its flagship phones received tepid market response.

"So it will be mostly the Chinese and mid-tier brands benefiting through the LG exit. In its key market like USA – Samsung, Motorola, HMD mostly (ZTE, Alcatel to a lesser extent) will benefit, while Xiaomi, Motorola will benefit in LATAM and Samsung in Korea," Pathak added.

Tech enthusiasts on Twitter lamented the exit of the once ubiquitous name in the smartphone industry, with many crediting LG for pioneering the now-familiar features such as ultra-wide angle camera and capacitive touchscreen in mobile devices.

"They didn't always ace every phone, but losing them means losing a competitor that was willing to try new things, even when they didn't work," popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • LG scraps its smartphone business as losses mount

    The South Korean electronics giant said the mobile phone market had become "incredibly competitive".

  • Biden Team Seeks Public’s Help to Beat GOP on Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is aiming to corral overwhelming public support for its $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, targeting Republican voters, independents, mayors, governors and local politicians to counter opposition from GOP lawmakers, according to White House officials and Biden allies.It’s the same outside-of-Washington playbook President Joe Biden’s team used to successfully pass his stimulus $1.9 trillion bill last month -- applied to an even larger spending proposal that already enjoys a head start in public support, polls suggest.Biden’s aides and allies believe that just trying to persuade congressional Republicans to support what he calls a jobs plan is the strategy of a bygone era. Barack Obama’s presidency took that tack, when bipartisan negotiations over the Affordable Care Act with GOP lawmakers proved fruitless.While Biden says he’s happy to work with Republicans, listen to their ideas and make adjustments, the White House doesn’t want to let the GOP slow or water down Democrats’ sweeping policy agenda. One White House official said the president is a realist about what happened during the Obama years as well as about the internal dynamics of the GOP in Washington and the pressures its individual members face.Congressional Republican leaders quickly stated their opposition to Biden’s $2.25 trillion plan last week, calling it a hodge-podge of liberal aspirations and arguing that its corporate-tax increases would hurt U.S. competitiveness.Broad BackingBut Biden aides and allies argue proposals like fixing roads and bridges, expanding broadband, boosting taxes on the wealthy and corporations and expanding affordable child care options are overwhelming popular with both Democratic and Republican voters. Biden plans a speech on Wednesday on the infrastructure program to ramp up the sales pitch.In a White House memo sent on March 31 obtained by Bloomberg, senior adviser Anita Dunn wrote that the support for the Covid-19 relief bill remained “steady and popular” from its introduction to its passage. Her memo signaled the White House hopes for the same success with the infrastructure proposal. It cited polling that shows spending on infrastructure is supported by more than half of Americans.Biden’s team members “have pretty successfully re-positioned the idea of unity to mean a super-majority of the country supports what they are doing -- the test is not whether you can get Kevin McCarthy to vote for it,” John Podesta, former counselor to Obama and former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, said in an interview, referring to the Republican leader in the House.However, passing the stimulus as the U.S. recovered from the pandemic and an economic downturn will likely prove far easier than Biden’s latest proposal. The argument to the public is trickier, as the price tag is larger, and its elements are disparate -- a combination of proposals to rebuild roads and bridges, increase broadband access, invest in clean energy and expand child and elderly care that is difficult to brand.‘Incredibly Misguided’“Raising taxes in the middle of an economic crisis is incredibly misguided,” said Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, the senior Republican on the tax-writing Finance Committee. “Hastily changing the tax code purely for the purposes of raising revenue will bring back inversions and foreign takeovers of U.S. companies, cost jobs, shrink domestic investment and slow down wage growth.”Read More: Republicans May Support a Much Smaller Infrastructure PlanA new factor in the debate is resurgent U.S. job growth. The country added more than 900,000 jobs in March, more than economists had forecast, as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate and the economy reopens, a report showed Friday.The administration will also need to accommodate the differing wings of the Democratic party. Even strong supporters expect negotiations to drag on for months, and they worry there is a limit to Congress’s appetite for huge pieces of legislation in the first year of the new administration.Even so, one White House official said anyone arguing there is not as much urgency surrounding the infrastructure proposal should talk to a mayor or governor waiting for two presidential administrations for the investments now planned.Aides have said they want significant progress on the bill by Memorial Day, late next month. Biden last week assigned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to take on the role of emissaries for the infrastructure package.The five Cabinet officials started their sales tour by phoning top congressional committee chairs and ranking members last week, holding calls with bipartisan governors and mayors and doing roughly 25 TV and radio hits at both the national and local level.Outreach EffortsNext week, the Cabinet members plan to hold a series of meetings with congressional committees once the lawmakers return from recess, said a White House official.The administration has also been reaching out to progressive groups, labor unions, business leaders and business groups, a second White House aide said.For the pandemic-relief bill, senior administration officials made dozens of appearances in local media and focused their efforts on key political battleground states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia. Biden visited Wisconsin and Michigan -- states he flipped from Donald Trump to win the presidency -- to make the case directly.“Voters agree on many more issues than elected officials,” said Celinda Lake, who served as one of the top pollsters to Biden’s 2020 campaign and runs the polling firm Lake Research Partners.Polling DataRecent polling from Navigator shows at least 70% of Republican voters support increased funding for highway and bridge construction, new job-training programs, expanding broadband access and making childcare more affordable for families.Half of Republicans surveyed in the poll said they support government investment in clean energy.And polling by Morning Consult and Politico shows 54% of voters support Biden’s infrastructure plan with tax increases on corporations and Americans earning more than $400,000 -- including 32% of Republicans.“Even things that Washington Republicans treat as polarizing, like investment in clean energy infrastructure, has support among Republicans. This is not where we were a decade ago,” said Jeff Liszt, a partner at ALG Research, the top polling firm to the Biden campaign.Mixed MessagingRepublicans have, meanwhile, shown they are not unified in their criticism of Biden’s policies.After the Covid-19 aid bill became law without a single Republican vote in Congress, some GOP lawmakers nevertheless promoted provisions included in it that would help their constituents. In Mississippi, for example, GOP Senator Roger Wicker lauded spending to help restaurants and small businesses.And there’s been little effort by Republicans to criticize that bill for adding to U.S. deficits and debt -- a common attack from the GOP before Trump, who cut taxes and raised spending without focusing on the budgetary impact.Biden’s allies interpret the lack of GOP message discipline as a sign that appealing to Republican voters and local leaders is a more important tactic than trying to persuade their Washington representatives.“Immediately after the recovery act, we did not see Republicans talking about deficits and spending. We saw them talking about Dr. Seuss,” Liszt said, in reference to political battles over cultural issues. “That was not an accident.”With the public-appeal plan in place, the White House is rejecting any suggestion of splitting off from the proposal a package of the more traditional infrastructure items, like roads, that could get congressional GOP votes.“Let’s be very clear: all of these pieces are core to our nation’s infrastructure and they’re core to America’s competitiveness,” said White House economist Heather Boushey on Bloomberg TV Monday.(Adds White House economist’s comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Shares in AutoZone Soared 21% in March

    For its fiscal second quarter, which ended Feb. 13, AutoZone reported excellent same-store sales growth of 15.2%, demonstrating that it had recovered from the pandemic's impact. Meanwhile, AutoZone's commercial sales were up 15% in the quarter as management continued to pursue market share in the fragmented Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) marketplace. The environment today looks positive for auto parts retailers.

  • Nasdaq 100 Rallies 2% After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed toward another record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar retreated while Treasuries were mixed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted accelerating economic growth as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions on business are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 2 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1813.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 110.13 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.9% to $58.45 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2% to $1,725.80 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: South Korea steel giant POSCO weighs how to exit Myanmar military-backed venture - sources

    Giant South Korea steelmaker POSCO has begun reviewing how it might end a joint venture with a firm controlled by the military in Myanmar in the wake of the coup there in February, two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters. As Myanmar's army rulers continue a deadly crackdown on protest, with hundreds killed, the people said the Korean parent's POSCO C&C arm is looking into either selling its 70% stake in the venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), or buying out its partner's stake.

  • Value Stocks Have Roared Back. Here Are 6 Funds for the Rally’s Next Stage.

    The value-stock rebound has helped many fund managers repair their battered track record of recent years, but the rally is likely to look different as the year goes on.

  • Roblox Stock Rises As Analysts Issue Positive Reports On Video Game Firm

    Several investment banks initiated coverage of newly public video game firm Roblox with buy ratings. Roblox stock rose on the news. Roblox blurs the line between social media and gaming.

  • Myanmar protesters burn Chinese flag

    Demonstrators in Yangon set Chinese flags on fire in opposition to China's stance at a U.N. Security Council session held last week. The global peace body has so far issued two statements expressing concern and condemning violence against protesters, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India, and Vietnam. China's U.N. ambassador Zhang Jun told the session that China was working with "all parties" in Myanmar to reduce tensions.

  • Fossil-fuel mainstay Baker Hughes joins Plug Power in green hydrogen fund

    A trio of companies, including fossil-fuel industry mainstay Baker Hughes Co., plan to back a new fund focused on hydrogen-technology investment, just the latest example of rising investment interest tied to alternative energy sources.

  • AMC Entertainment stock bounces back after B. Riley analyst turns bullish

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied Monday, after B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said it's time to buy, citing an improving balance sheet outlook and as a strong opening weekend for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' pointed to a resurgence in demand.

  • Warren's Nicholaus Iamaleava brings toughness to quarterback play

    Warren High quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is off to a sensational start in his sophomore season. He credits his Samoan heritage.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Barkov, Driedger lead Panthers to 3-0 win over Blue Jackets

    Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Sunday. Frank Vatrano and Gustav Forsling also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists as the Panthers won their sixth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division. Driedger, who has earned wins in four of his last five appearances, stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

  • Texas Rangers’ minor leaguers, with one exception, get their spring training underway

    The prospects who were in MLB camp have been playing in a co-op league with other Arizona prospects. Bayron Lora, though, is absent.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said Haak left the airline before the company was aware of the incident.