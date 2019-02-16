LG's V50 ThinQ could be the first 5G phone announced for the U.S.

Twitter More

Facebook More

5G phones — real ones you can actually buy soon — are coming.

OnePlus and Samsung have already pledged to release 5G smartphones sometime in 2019, but LG might beat everyone to launching one first if a newly leaked image of its alleged 5G-ready V50 ThinQ ends up being real.

SEE ALSO: Sprint files lawsuit against AT&T for misleading people with its fake 5G network

Phone leaker extraordinaire Evan Blass aka @evleaks published an image of what he claims is the LG V50 ThinQ.

The successor to the V40 ThinQ will reportedly be one of the first phones capable of connecting faster 5G wireless networks and is likely to be announced at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 24 during LG's press conference. Read more...

More about Mobile, Android, Lg, Sprint, and Leaks