LGT, World’s Largest Family-Owned Private Bank, to Offer Crypto

Ian Allison
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

LGT Bank, the financial institution owned by the princely House of Liechtenstein and part of the largest family-owned banking group in the world, is offering cryptocurrency custody and brokerage services to private clients, starting in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Swiss-regulated digital asset services provider SEBA Bank will provide the crypto services to LGT’s private banking and asset management group, which holds over CHF 280 billion ($288 billion) in assets under management.

Responding to growing demand among its wealthy clientele, LGT will initially offer investment services for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The bank is in discussions to add more coins as well as staking and yield earning possibilities, according to Mathias Schütz, SEBA’s head of client and tech solutions.

“LGT is starting with their booking center in Liechtenstein for clients that are located in Liechtenstein and Switzerland,” Schütz said in an interview. “This will see further expansion over the next couple of months.”

In addition to Switzerland, SEBA Bank is active in Singapore, where LGT also has a booking center and a significant footprint, having acquired ABN AMRO Asia’s private banking operations in Asia and the Middle East in 2016.

“LGT is also seeing demand from relationship managers to expand the offering to Singapore and other locations,” said Schütz. “For instance, they have a representative office in the UAE, in Dubai. So they also want to bring those locations into the play.”

UPDATE (May 4, 9:31 UTC): Changes featured image to Liechtenstein from Switzerland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BP promises 'real push' into North Sea oil to fend off windfall tax

    BP is poised to expand a major Shetland oil field as it boosts investment in the North Sea to fend off the threat of a windfall tax. Bernard Looney, chief executive, said the FTSE 100 company would “put a real push” under further development of its Clair field 75 kilometres off the west of Shetland. It is also investing heavily in exploration. It came as the company posted $6bn (£5bn) in quarterly profits - its highest in more than a decade - after oil and gas prices surged as Russia’s war on Uk

  • Gold futures record worst daily fall since early March

    Gold prices end Monday lower, recording the worst daily drop in nearly two months for the precious metal, as the dollar continued to soar and Treasury yields climbed. Gold for June delivery shed $27.70, or 2.5%, to settle at $1,863.60 an once on Comex, the biggest daily percentage decline for the precious metal since March 9 when the most-active gold contract fell 2.7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. "The precious metals are getting hit early this week by the bearish outside market forces o

  • Crypto-Backed Mortgages on the Rise Despite Crypto Market Pullback

    The City of Miami sees an increase in demand for crypto-backed mortgages amidst a surge in US mortgage rates and house prices.

  • Argo Blockchain Borrows $70M From NYDIG to Buy Mining Rigs

    The loan brings Argo's debt to build out its 200 MW Helios facility in Texas to $97.2 million.

  • Justin Bieber says he had an 'emotional breakdown' when marriage didn’t 'fix' his problems

    Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 before the two celebrated with a larger ceremony the following year.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Surges 19.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Novavax (NVAX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Suze Orman Says This Is the Biggest Financial Mistake You Can Make

    Other times, we end up with bigger problems, such as racking up five-figure credit card debt. Turns out, personal finance expert Suze Orman has no problem identifying the biggest mistake you can make. A cornerstone of Orman's financial platform has long been that you should work as long as you possibly can.

  • Elon Musk Just Gave Great Investing Advice You Should Absolutely Follow

    Following the world's richest person's latest investing advice should pay off for you over the long term.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin bond reportedly hasn't lured a single investor, and markets are bracing for a default on conventional debt

    El Salvador's conventional bonds due in 2032 yield 24%, according to data from Bloomberg

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C