LH man sentenced to nine months jail for causing fatal crash

Aug. 2—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man who struck and killed a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fled the scene in May 2020 has been sentenced to serve nine months in jail.

Christopher J. Peterson, 40, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, pleaded no contest in June to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Peterson was driving his vehicle when he struck and killed Dennis Mohr. A second charge of hit and run — involving death was read-in and dismissed. Peterson had entered a not guilty plea to both counts at a November hearing.

On Monday, Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, and he made the first 30 days will be without Huber work release privilleges. The remaining eight months, he will have Huber work release. Isaacson ordered Peterson report to the jail by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Peterson also must serve five years of probation, pay a $518 fine, and submit a DNA sample.

Edward Mohr, brother of Dennis Mohr, addressed the court before the sentencing.

"You hit my only brother, Dennis Mohr, leaving him to die along the side of the road," Edward Mohr said to Peterson. "You didn't even care enough about your own vehicle to stop. You went home and started drinking. I don't believe your story that you went home, and then started drinking."

Heidi Holstein, Dennis' niece, said her family has struggled since his death.

"Dennis was a son, brother, uncle, and most of all, a human and a member of this community, and he didn't deserve to die the way he did," Holstein said. "As a family, we have spent hours talking about this, trying to understand your actions."

Holstein said she wound up switching jobs because she would frequently see Peterson at work.

"Not only did I watch my family go through all the struggles of losing Dennis the way we did, it affected my work life. I struggled watching you live your life like nothing had happened," Holstein said. "I think if you had stayed at the scene, it would have been easier for us to understand the 'whys' and the 'hows.' What hurts us the most is you didn't stop to see who you hit. Please start taking responsibility for your actions."

Chippewa County District Wade Newell said a joint agreement called for nine months in jail.

"He didn't take that very step required by law, which could have made a difference, to stop and see what he hit," Newell told Isaacson. "It is signifiant and it was a horrible situation, and the family will never be able to enjoy him."

Defense attorney Michael Cohen called it a tragic accident, but he contends that Peterson should receive Huber work release privileges.

"There is no reason to impose a jail sentence without Huber under these circumstances," Cohen said.

Peterson spoke before sentencing, expressing remorse for his actions.

"I wish I had not been driving down that road, and Mr. Mohr hadn't been there at that moment," Peterson said, reading from a prepared statement. "I'm sorry and I hope your family doesn't have to go through anything like this ever again."

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2, 2020, to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. Mohr was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV.

Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene, and fabric belonging to Mohr's clothing was found on the bumper. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle.

He consented to a blood draw, which showed a .054 blood-alcohol level, which is not above the legal limit. Peterson claimed he did not consume alcohol before the crash; he drank after he arrived back home.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction.

Earlier in the day, officers had seen Mohr and warned him not to walk in the traffic lanes.