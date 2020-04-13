LHC Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and YETI Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent LHC Group Inc. (NASD: LHCG) will replace Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASD: CY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) will replace LHC Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Friday, April 17. Infineon Technologies AG (XETR: IFX, PINX: IFNNY) is acquiring Cypress Semiconductor in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

LHC Group specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries. Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

YETI Holdings designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Leisure Products Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – April 17, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED LHC Group Health Care Health Care Services DELETED Cypress Semiconductor Information Technology Semiconductors

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 17, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED YETI Holdings Consumer Discretionary Leisure Products DELETED LHC Group Health Care Health Care Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

