LHH Announces New Findings on Upskilling and Reskilling in Career Transition

Thousands of LHH candidates elevate their skills during COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the leading global provider of talent and leadership development, career transition and coaching, today announced new findings on the utilization of reskilling and upskilling courses by individuals in career transition.

From March through May 2020, amid the height of the COVID-19 crisis and rapidly increasing unemployment, individuals receiving Active Placement support—LHH's reimagined, socially responsible approach to outplacement—completed more upskilling and reskilling courses than were completed by all candidates LHH supported in 2019.

"In reviewing our data on the use of upskilling and reskilling resources, we certainly expected to see some increase over the last three months," said LHH President, Ranjit de Sousa. "The impact of COVID-19 across every industry has heightened peoples' awareness of the changing world of work, and the need to take stock of their skills and assess their future career options.

"That said," de Sousa continued, "seeing the data on this sharp increase in personal learning over such a short time period has demonstrated to us the importance of being nimble and ready to support people as they focus on their careers while facing uncertainty."

Most notable among the findings, LHH candidates completed over 28,500 courses in the period from March 1 through May 30, 2020 compared to 23,000 courses in all of 2019. LHH also found that candidates watched over 892,000 learning videos in their entirety during the same 3-month period, compared to 785,000 in all of 2019. LHH expects this trend of high engagement in learning during the job search process to continue in the months ahead.

During the last week of May, LHH surveyed 1,016 LinkedIn users via an online poll asking, "Have you taken an online learning course in the past two months to acquire new skills?" 82% of respondents said they'd taken at least one course, with 38% saying they'd taken 3 or more courses.

Mary-Clare Race, Chief Innovation and Product Officer at LHH stated, "Given some of the significant shifts in labor demand, a willingness to learn will be critically important post COVID-19, as job seekers look to renew their skills and reinvent themselves to match emerging employer needs. At LHH, robust online training is embedded in our career transition solution, helping candidates develop the skills employers are looking for in new hires."

"While some established companies and new entrants in the outplacement space are just catching on and beginning to talk about the importance of offering upskilling options in a career transition package," Race added. "We've invested in integrated skill development in our career transition services for over 15 years, and we've evolved that offering as skill requirements in the marketplace have shifted."

In early 2019, LHH announced that they had enhanced Active Placement with unlimited access to additional reskilling and upskilling resources, including the entire LinkedIn Learning catalog—currently totaling 16,000 courses—and courses from General Assembly, a global leader in tech education and career transformation which was named one of the world's "Most Innovative Companies in Education" by Fast Company in 2019.