‘LHH’ star Prince breaks down in tears after being arrested for domestic violence

The star, known as the "Prince of South Beach," appeared in the first two seasons of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami

The former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Prince, was arrested for domestic violence, and was seen breaking down in tears during his bond court hearing.

Christopher Michael Harty was one of the founding cast members of Love and Hip-Hop: Miami. Known as the “Prince of South Beach”, his “party boy” persona was on full display in the hit reality show. The series followed his music career and layers of drama surrounding his up-and-down love life. Since leaving the show, Prince has remained in the headlines, including an alleged throw down between him and Tory Lanez back in May.

Now, Prince was reportedly been arrested in Miami on Wednesday.

Christopher Michael Harty, also known as Prince (Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Harty “faces multiple charges: domestic violence with battery, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription,” according to court records obtained by The Daily Beast. The reality star was granted a $25,000 bond in court on Thursday.

The arrest may come as a shock to his followers as he just shared information about a celebrity boxing match he was set to participate in on Wednesday. He wrote in the caption of the post, “@celebrityboxing1 press conference today ! Red carpet at 630 . Face off & all that other extra shit around 730 . If you fwm , & are free & available , pull up . Support is appreciated . 🌹 @jameslknightcenter.”

Prince’s social media accounts have yet to be updated since the news, but footage of his bond court hearing has made its way to the internet. In the scene, the reality star is clearly wiping tears away from his face.

VIDEO: Harty appeared visibly upset during his bond court hearing. According to an arrest report, Harty slammed and punched a woman who claims to be his girlfriend. @nbc6

FULL STORY: https://t.co/VqH0W2ENNC pic.twitter.com/ZoyJi6Z7bF — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) August 12, 2021

Details from the arrest report began to emerge as of Thursday.

“Harty’s girlfriend went to his apartment in Brickell to return his shoes,” according to the arrest report obtained by NBCMiami. “When the woman tossed the shoes at Harty, he grabbed her, slammed her to the ground and punched her in the mouth…Harty dragged her by the hair and stopped her from leaving the apartment before she was able to break away and run to an elevator.”

“The victim suffered scratches and bruises on her lip, neck, chest, arms and legs,” the arrest report also revealed.

As previously mentioned, Prince has made headlines in regards to the law before. In addition to their 2021 scuffle, Harty sued Tory Lanez back in 2019. Per the TMZ report at the time, “Tory started to verbally antagonize him, and that the trash talk eventually escalated to Tory taking a swing at him and landing a punch.” Harty sued the rapper for unspecified damages.

TheGrio interviewed Harty back in 2018 in which he opened up about being on reality TV.

