LHS alpine skiers kick off Pinedale Invitational in Jackson

Feb. 24—The Laramie High alpine skiing team kicked off the Pinedale Invitational with a giant slalom race Friday at the Snow King Resort in Jackson.

Otto Lefevre was the Plainsmen's top finisher on the boys side, placing 18th at 1 minute, 52.27 seconds. He was followed by Ike Parrish in 23rd at 1:56.21, Sebastian Del Rio in 24th at 1:56.65 and Charlie Karleen in 26th at 2:03.93.

Kaia Karleen led the LHS girls in 20th at 1:56.87. Skye Cabrera was 24th at 2:03.96, Hazel Parker was 26th at 2:05.01, Gloria Rynders was 27th at 2:18.94 and Laura Brande was 28th at 2:19.60.

The Plainsmen will close out the weekend with a slalom race Saturday morning in Jackson.