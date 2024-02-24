LHS' Barham, Einest punch tickets to state title match

Feb. 24—Two Laramie High wrestlers will fight for state titles at this year's state tournament in Casper.

McKenna Barham (130 pounds) and Westen Einest (138) both punched their tickets to state championship matches with wins Friday afternoon. Einest will wrestle for a Class 4A title, while the girls brackets — including Barham's — combine all classes.

After winning her first-round match by pin over Tongue River's Taylor Skillman on Thursday, Barham won back-to-back matches Friday to advance to the title round. Barham beat Wright's Ryley Knight in the quarterfinals by pin before pinning Cheyenne Central's Carolina Rodriquez in the semifinals.

Barham will face Wheatland's Ariel Kumelos — who won the 125-pound championship in 2023 — in the championship match.

Einest will be the lone Plainsmen boy in the title round. He beat Rock Springs' Kason Cahill by pin in the first round Thursday and also won consecutive matches Friday.

Einest beat Sheridan's Braxten Crow with a 5-3 sudden victory in the quarterfinals before winning an 8-4 decision over Sheridan's Cole Riesen in the semifinal bout. He'll face Broc Fletcher of Rock Springs in the championship match.

Liam Knerr (120) bounced back from a 7-1 loss by decision to Cheyenne East's Benjamin Whitright in the quarterfinals with back-to-back wins. He beat Rock Springs' Nathan Beltran and Cheyenne Central's Isael Beal — both by pin — to advance to Saturday's consolation semifinals.

Dakota Ledford (144) also advanced to the consolation semifinals. After losing to Campbell County's Logan Johnson in the quarterfinals by pin, Ledford beat Campbell County's Mason Kuhbacher by pin and Natrona County's Jameson Siemens by pin to stay alive in the tournament.

Trenten Hubbs (157) will join Knerr and Ledford in the consolation semifinals. He lost to Cheyenne South's Layne Warburton by 10-4 decision in the quarterfinals, but responded with pins over Sheridan's Timmy Duenow and Natrona County's Austin Blajszczak.

Jamison Bade (285) won the last match of the day by pin over Campbell County's Sheldon Rollo to advance to the consolation semifinals. He lost to Thunder Basin's Kingston Hanson in the quarterfinals, but beat Kelly Walsh's Landon Smith by pin before beating Rollo.

Caden Polson (126) lost his first match of the day by 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals to Rock Springs' Justin Henry. He wrestled back by beating Sheridan's Kolby Smith by pin, but he lost by 9-4 sudden victory to Thunder Basin's Rylee Browen in the third round of the consolation bracket.

After losing by 16-0 technical fall to Thunder Basin's Omar Bautista in the quarterfinals, Dylan Kleven (132) lost by 8-0 major decision to Sheridan's River Osborne in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Nathan Evans (106) lost his second-round consolation match by pin to Kelly Walsh's Maverick Gallup. Cutter Trabing (165) also lost in the second round of the consolation bracket by pin to Thunder Basin's Drayden Johnson.

Anthony De Santago (175) lost to Sheridan's Nahir Aguirre in the quarterfinals by pin before being pinned by Campbell County's Gavon Strohschein in the second round of the consolation bracket.

On the girls side, Avianca Guzman (110) lost her quarterfinal matchup with Moorcroft's Rebekah Anderson by 6-4 decision. She won a 3-0 decision over Cheyenne East's Azlyn Silva in the consolation bracket before losing a 5-1 decision to Abby Vroman of Cheyenne Central in the third round of consolations.

Kimmie Ledford (125) lost by pin to Lander's Jordan Nielsen in the second round of the consolation bracket.

The Plainsmen boys go into the final day eighth in the team standings with 87 points. The LHS girls sit in 18th place with 30.

The final day of the wrestling season will start with the consolation semifinals and third- and fifth-place matches at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

Championship matches are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on four different mats.

