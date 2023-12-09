LHS boys basketball starts 2-0 in the tip-off tournament

Dec. 9—The Laramie High boys basketball team started 2-0 on the new season with wins over Kelly Walsh and Evanston at this weekend's Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.

The Plainsmen beat the Trojans 58-43 on Thursday and beat the Red Devils 66-44 on Friday.

Against Kelly Walsh, junior Neil Summers notched his first double-double of the season by tallying 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Plainsmen had four players score double-digit points, with senior Karson Busch and junior Gabe Sanchez tying for a team-high 12. Junior Jaden Smith added 10 points in the win.

Overall, LHS shot 10-of-20 (50%) from the free-throw line. Busch, Sanchez, Smith and junior Brayden McKinney shot a combined 9-of-10 from the line.

Sanchez made a team-high four 3-pointers, which accounted for all 12 of his points. Busch, Alexander and McKinney combined for six more 3-pointers to put the Plainsmen at 10-of-26 (38.5%) on the night.

McKinney also had a team-high four assists, followed by Summers and Smith with three each and Busch and Alexander with two apiece.

Kelly Walsh failed to keep up with LHS from deep, making just four 3-pointers on the night. The Trojans' 19 fouls nearly doubled LHS' 11, and Kelly Walsh finished 4-of-8 at the free-throw line.

The Trojans had just one player reach double-digit points in sophomore Mason Eager (10).

Against Evanston, Summers recorded his second double-double in as many games with a 12-point, 15-rebound performance. All 12 points came in the paint, as Summers did not attempt a 3-pointer in the contest.

Smith became the second LHS player to record a double-double this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alexander exploded for 21 points to lead the Plainsmen, thanks in part to a team-high six 3-pointers.

Busch, Sanchez and McKinney combined for the 17 remaining points the Plainsmen scored. Evanston had juniors Ryker Lind and Clayton Cook lead the way in scoring with 11 points apiece.

LHS will finish out the tournament against Green River at noon Saturday in Casper.