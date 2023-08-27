LHS boys golf competes at Torrington Invite

Aug. 26—LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys golf team placed eighth at the Torrington Invite at Cottonwood Golf Course this weekend. The girls team did not have anyone participate.

There were 11 competing boys teams at the tournament. The LHS boys scored 414 on day one, and were slightly better on day two with a 402 to finish with a final score of 816.

Laramie's best finisher on day one was Kyler Montez with 107, followed by Jackson Rehor (97), Braydin Mohr (101) and Hoss Akerman (109).

Montez led the way again on day two, shooting a 107. Ackerman shot a 98, Mohr shot a 107 and Rehor shot a 114.

Montez finished with a score of 196 in the tournament. Ackerman had the next lowest score with 207, followed by Mohr with 208 and Rehor at 211.

Campbell County's boys team won the tournament with a score of 623. Wheatland finished second (626), Thunder Basin third (645), Torrington fourth (722), Douglas fifth (731), Cheyenne East sixth (733), Cheyenne Central seventh (736), Laramie eighth (816), Torrington II ninth (884), Rawlins 10th (903) and Cheyenne South 11th (1,064).

LHS returns to action at the Riverton Invite on Thursday and Friday at Gleenmoor Golf Course in Riverton.