LHS boys swimming and diving takes 1st at Gillette Relays

Dec. 9—The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team started the season with a first-place finish at Friday's Gillette Relays.

The Plainsmen won the meet with a score of 251.5 points, beating out second-place Sheridan by 57 points. LHS finished in the top five in 10 of the 12 events, including two first-place finishes.

The team of Kelan Stakes, Aiden Stakes, Braden Rasmussen and Kody Mathill won the 200-yard backstroke relay with a time of 1 minute, 49.96 seconds, and Kelan Stakes, Aiden Stakes, Mathill and Tanner Lam won the 400 freestyle relay at 3:25.92.

Rasmussen, Lam, Marcus Greene and Glade Parker finished second in the 500 freestyle relay at 4:47.39, Mathill, Kelan Stakes, Francis Richardson and Kevin Montez took second in the 200 butterfly relay at 1:44.78 and Spencer Max finished second in the 1-meter diving with a final score of 118.65.

Sam An, Brock Rasmussen, Cody Loseke and Francis Richardson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:53.25 and Mathill, Kelan Stakes, Aiden Stakes and Richardson took fourth in the 200 medley relay at 1:48.80. Aiden Stakes, Richardson, Braden Rasmussen and Lam finished fifth in the 400 medley relay at 1:01.62 and Gage Newberry, David Campbell, Alex Keith and Antonio Ortega-Leyba took fifth in the 100 freestyle relay at 52.51.

The Plainsmen will return to the pool for the Gillette Pentathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.