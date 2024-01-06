LHS boys win 4 events at Jackson Invite prelims

Jan. 6—The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team won four events during the Jackson Invite preliminaries Friday afternoon.

Kody Mathill won a pair of individual events, including the 100-yard butterfly at 58.52 seconds and the 500 freestyle at 5 minutes, 17.71 seconds. Tanner Lam won the 100 freestyle at 51.97, and the team of Lam, Kelan Stakes, Aiden Stakes and Mathill won the 400 freestyle relay at 3:33.44.

Braden Rasmussen, Tristen Stakes, Kevin Montez and Parker Glade took second in the 200 medley relay at 1:55.44, and Lam, Aiden Stakes, Kelan Stakes and Mathill were second in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:39.5.

Lam was second in the 200 freestyle at 1:56.91, followed by Tristen Stakes in third at 2:00.86 and Braden Rasmussen in fourth at 2:03.62. Aiden Stakes finished second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.26, and Brock Rasmussen was fourth at 2:28.58 in the same event.

The Plainsmen had three top five finishers in the 50 freestyle, with Kelan Stakes finishing second (24.11), Glade Parker in fourth (24.96) and Marcus Greene in fifth (25.94).

Montez was third in the 100 butterfly at 1:01.08, and Tristen Stakes was right behind him in fourth at 1:02.13. Kelan Stakes finished third in the 500 freestyle at 5:22.98, followed by Aiden Stakes in fifth at 5:29.18.

Greene finished fourth in the 100 backstroke at 1:06.37, and Braden Rasmussen was fifth at 1:07.01. Brock Rasmussen was fifth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:16.6.

Rounding out the relays, Parker, Greene, Brock Rasmussen and Tristen Stakes finished third in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:43.25, and Sam An, Braden Rasmussen, Cody Loseke and Montez finished were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:02.15.

Diving was not included in the preliminary results.

LHS will close out the Jackson Invite with the finals Saturday morning.