LHS' Dominic Eberle zeroing in on state cross-country meet

Sep. 28—Senior Dominic Eberle has cemented himself as the frontman of the Laramie High cross-country team by earning the respect of his peers through hard work and dedication to his craft.

At the start of the season, the team held its annual time trial practice, which determines which runners make varsity or JV. During the practice, Eberle finished first at 16 minutes, 7 seconds, which fell in line with last season's top 5 average, LHS coach Greg Schabron said.

Eberle's senior season includes a first-place finish at the Rawlins Invite at 16:30.66. He finished just before Kelly Walsh's Micah Cooling, who had 16:49.13, and Alex Louria, who had 16:54.65.

While happy to win the race, Eberle doesn't measure success by placement. He has been Laramie's first boy finisher in every meet this season.

"The big thing I'm looking for is time," Eberle said. "In Rawlins, I won the race, but didn't have a great time. I'm looking to finish under 16 minutes. Placement isn't as important to me because they're all over the place.

"People have really good races and they have bad races, so judging someone's performance off placement is unfair to me."

Eberle is proud of the career he has had, but doesn't gloat about it to anyone. He runs with a sense of humility, and looks at each race as if he's racing himself.

"I try not to be prideful of myself and be prideful of God," Eberle said. "I am a very religious person, and I find God responsible for my success."

Growing up, Eberle never thought of himself as a runner, and he had no interest in the sport until fourth grade. His mother, Michelle, participated in a local 5K race, and Dominic also entered and finished with one of the top times.

After that race, his mom encouraged Eberle to join the middle school team. LHS middle school cross-country coach Travis Miller helped Eberle get his footing as runner.

"I was surprisingly really good at it in middle school," Eberle said. "Since then, I've gotten better and better and better continuing into high school."

Over the years, Eberle's training has intensified as running has become more competitive for him. For the first few years of his career, his training was centered around one run per day.

"I train a lot more seriously," Eberle said. "I've been lifting and running several times per day. I still have rest days of course, but I take it seriously, such as eating well, drinking water, stretching and trying to make my workouts harder each time."

Eberle says he changed his training as a result of being disappointed in his previous state meet times. Last fall, he finished eighth with 16:33.96, which was an improvement from his 17th-place finish of 17:10.04 as sophomore. As a freshman, Eberle finished 44th at 17:34.98.

"I am really focusing in on state because I want to have the best state run that I can," Eberle said. "I'm looking for (15-minute range) as far as time goes and to reach the top 10 once again and to just have a good race."

For many runners, pain tolerance is a factor toward the end of their run. Eberle faced this adversity early in his career, but has since tried to establish a tough mindset.

"It doesn't matter how bad it hurts, you have to keep going," Eberle said. "To be a winner you've gotta keep fighting and develop an 'Ironman' mindset."

Sleep is also a vital part of Eberle's in-season routine. He makes sure to get a standard 8 hours of sleep, but reaches nine or 10 hours some nights.

On the night before every race, the Eberle family has a tradition of making spaghetti and meatballs. The day of the race, he makes sure to eat a sizable breakfast four hours prior and goes through a warmup of jogging, plyometrics and various stretches while trying to mentally prepare himself.

"It's good pre-race food," Eberle said. "I try to load up on carbs and drink tons of water throughout the day, eating a ton of carb-heavy foods. I try to avoid fatty foods and spicy foods that screw up your stomach."

While his sights are set on this season's Class 4A state meet, Eberle has a desire to run in college. He has been in talks with the University of Wyoming, but says nothing is official.

Staying near home is very important to Eberle, and he can't see himself going far away.

For now, Eberle is proud of both the Plainsmen's boys and girls teams. He feels the boys have improved from years prior, and the girls team has a strong group of underclassmen led by Lainey Berryhill.

"Gideon (Moore) and Jack (Voos) have had good races and so has Flint (Hartsky), even though I haven't had the best season myself," Eberle said. "Our girls team has been really good and continues to turn out good runners."

The Class 4A state meet is slated for Oct. 21 in Cheyenne.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.