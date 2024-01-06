LHS girls basketball earns team win over Rock Springs

Jan. 6—CHEYENNE — The Laramie High girls basketball team moved to 5-3 on the season with a 45-31 win over Rock Springs on Friday at the James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne.

The Plainsmen didn't play the most complete game, but the team improved in areas it keyed in on after its loss to Douglas on Thursday. Against Rock Springs, the Plainsmen were on the verge of breaking the game open and eventually found their stride down the stretch.

"We played at a pace that was good for us," LHS coach Terrance Reese said after the game. "We moved the ball well, and we looked more organized after our talk yesterday."

Laramie stormed out of the gate with back-to-back 3-pointers while forcing two Tigers turnovers in as many possessions. LHS opened on a 9-1 run before Rock Springs was able to stop the bleeding with a pair of made free throws.

Late in the first quarter, sophomore Riley Lake subbed in for senior Bella Yates and immediately got involved, forcing Rock Springs to continuously pass the ball back out of the paint.

The Tigers got the better of the Plainsmen in the second frame, outscoring LHS 12-9 going into halftime. A 4-0 run by the Plainsmen over the final two minutes of the second quarter was able to soften the blow, giving LHS a 21-17 lead at the midway point.

"We bounced back (from Thursday's loss to Douglas) with a good run-through (practice) this morning," senior Addie Forry said. "It changed the way we played, and we came out with a lot more energy. A couple of us were sick coming back from break, and we came out a little winded yesterday."

Laramie's good fortune continued in the second half, as LHS opened on a 5-0 run. Rock Springs' Sydnee Harris kept the Tigers in the game and finished the night as the Tigers' only scorer in double-digits with 15 points.

"Their length definitely stands out," Reese said. "That was a major focus of ours, and we had the mentality to take care of business."

LHS senior Morgan Moore set the tone for the rest of the game by making her second 3-pointer of the night earlier in the fourth quarter. Midway through the final period, a Forry layup gave the Plainsmen their biggest lead of the night at 41-31 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds to play.

The Plainsmen defense stiffened in the closing minutes, and the Tigers were held without a point for the rest of night. Forry finished with a team-high 16 points for the Plainsmen, followed by senior Kylin Shipman with 12 and Moore with six.

"We ran a whole new defense that we had only practiced once or twice before," Forry said. "We executed really well, and everyone knew where to be. Reese knows how to make us fit best."

"... We are growing as a team, and our chemistry is improving. Last season, we started very high and tailed off, but this year, I believe we are in the right spot."

The Plainsmen (5-3 overall) will close out the James Johnson Winter Showcase against Riverton at 1 p.m. Saturday in Laramie.

LARAMIE 45, ROCK SPRINGS 31

Laramie........ 12 9 13 11— 45

Rock Springs...... 5 12 11 7 — 31

Rock Springs: Lionberger 3, Bider 3, Webb 1, Brewster 4, Hanson 5, Harris 15.

Laramie: Forry 16, Moore 6, Yates 5, Milam 2, Mathews 1, Reese 1, Martinez 2, Shipman 12.

