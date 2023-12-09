LHS girls basketball starts season 2-0 in Casper

Dec. 9—The Laramie High girls basketball team started the season with back-to-back wins at the Oil City Tip-Off this weekend in Casper.

The Plainsmen, who were ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason poll, started the tournament with a 36-26 win over Kelly Walsh on Thursday. The momentum carried over into Friday, with LHS beating Evanston 56-21 on day two of the tournament.

LHS did not provide any information about its first two games in Casper.

The Plainsmen will finish out the Oil City Tip-Off against Green River at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Casper.