LHS indoor track and field has finalist in seven events at Simplot games

Feb. 18—The Laramie High indoor track and field teams ... on Friday at the Simplot games in Simplot, Idaho.

On Thursday, LHS competed in three prelim events including the boys 60-meter dash and the boys and girls 1,600, as well as, the girls weight throw finals.

In the girls weight throw final, Katie Lewis took 14th with the distance of 29 feet, 5.5 inches. In the girls 1,600, Kieran Giraldo was 41st at 5 minutes, 33.25 seconds while Libbie Roesler finished 64th at 5:44.72.

For the boys, Diego Villasenor was 56th in the 60 at 7.52. In the 1,600, Dom Eberle was 45th at 4:34.22 and Flint Hartsky claimed 98th at 4:47.52.

On Friday, the girls qualified in four events while the boys qualified in one. Both teams qualified in the 400 dash with Andrew Arnold taking seventh for the boys at 51.78 and Chloe Wallhead finishing 11th for the girls at 1:01.5.

Also for the girls, the team of Lainey Berryhill, Leah Schabron, Romy Hoyt and Wallhead finished 11th to qualify in the 4x400 relay at 4:21.80. Leah Schabron, Chloe Wallhead, Ava Wallhead and McKenna Schabron also qualified for the 1,600 sprint medley relay after finishing seventh at 4:22.26.

Lewis was the 12th qualifier for the girls shot put event. Ava Wallhead qualified in the 200 after a 12th place finish timed at 26.92.

The team of Brynlee Enevoldsen, Kamrie Bingham, Hoyt and Ava Wallhead tied for 21st in the 4x200 relay at 1:53.78. In the 800, McKenna Schabron was 29th at 2:30.28.

For the boys, the team of Eberle, Hartsky, Will Arens and Fisher Frude was 36th in the 4x400 relay at 3:55.76. Villasenor, Hartsky, Arens and Eberle also took 23rd in the sprint medley at 3:54.38.

On Saturday, Ava Wallhead started the day finishing 10th in the 200 final at 26.99. The team of Berryhill, Giraldo, McKenna Schabron and Roesler were 12th in the 4x800 relay final at 10:24.74 and the team of Leah Schabron, Ava Wallhead, McKenna Schabron and Chloe Wallhead finished eighth in the spint medley final at 4:23.63.

In the 400 final, Arnold was 10th for the boys at 51.71 and Chloe Wallhead was 13th for the girls at 59.92. In the 1,600 all freshman final, Hartsky was fifth for the boys at 4:39.2 and Giraldo was fifth for the girls at 5:26.59.

The LHS girls claimed 11th at 4:18.99 in the 4x400 relay final.

Laramie High indoor track and field will hold a last chance qualifier on Friday Feb. 23 at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters