LHS' Karleen finishes top 10 at Cody Invite

Feb. 3—The Laramie High alpine skiing team had a top-10 finisher in the slalom race at the Cody Invite on Friday in Red Lodge, Montana.

Charlie Karleen was ninth for the Plainsmen boys at 2 minutes, 6.82 seconds. Rowan Shea was next to finish, taking 11th at 2:08.60. Otto Lefevre was 12th at 2:10.86 and Sebastian Del Rio was 13th at 2:14.00.

For the girls, Ruby Swallow was the first to finish, taking 15th at 2:17.53. Hazel Parker was 16th at 2:18.70 and Kaia Karleen was 22nd at 2:37.46.

The Plainsmen will return to the slopes for a giant slalom race Saturday in Montana.

