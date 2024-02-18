LHS' Moore finishes 4th in 4k freestyle

Feb. 18—The Laramie High Nordic skiing teams had a top five finish in a 4k freestyle race on Friday in the Cody Invite at Pahaska.

Gideon Moore was LHS' fastest skier on the day claiming fourth for the boys at 15 minutes, 41.1 seconds. Sam Kaiser was 16th at 19:27.1 and Jackson Crain finished 19th at 19:50.9.

Sawyer lawson was next to finish in 22nd at 20:04.4 and Nathan Schneider was 23rd at 20:17.8. The next three Plainsmen finished back-to-back with James Specht 27th 20:27.6, Ezra Visser 28th at 21:18.1 and Landen Kelly 29th at 21:19.2.

Dylan Rowe was 34th at 22:13.2 followed by Nick Brande in 35th at 22:17.1. Aaron Schneider took 38th at 23:15.7 trailed by Ben Bredehoft in 39th at 23:23.3 and Fisher Paes-Barreto 40th at 23:34.8.

Simeon Coulter rounded out the boys in 42nd at 21:31.7.

For the girls, Morgan Gelwicks was first to finish taking 12th at 21:26. Anna Kaiser next to finish claiming 14th at 21:48.6.

Two more Plainsmen crossed inside the top 20 with Annabelle Arnold 19th at 23:54.8 and Melissa Bingham 20th at 24:03.7. Julep Gray was 22nd at 24:18.1 and Kara Baker was 32nd at 33:26.5.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters