LHS Nordic skiing teams impress in Lander

Feb. 10—The Laramie High Nordic skiing teams placed four inside the top ten of a 5k freestyle race during the Lander Invite on Friday at the Beaver Creek Nordic trails.

Jack Voos was the first boy to finish for the Plainsmen, taking seventh at 15 minutes, 22.41 seconds. Darin Binning finished eighth at 15:27.35 and Gideon Moore was ninth at 15:30.59.

Miles Sawyer was 27th at 18:56.28, Sawyer Layson was 29th at 19:14.44 and Sam Kaiser was 30th at 19:18.51.

Niels Wiederholt claimed 36th at 19:48.15, followed by Jackson Crain in 37th at 19:53.57, Nathan Schneider in 39th at 19:55.48 and Landen Kelly in 40th at 20:23.60.

Nick Brande was 43rd at 20:55.16, Fisher Paes-Barreto was 49th at 21:56.88, Ezra Visser was 51st at 22:03.16, Simeon Coulter was 52nd at 22:09.09 and Aaron Schneider was 53rd at 22:21.2.

Dylan Rowe finished 55th at 22:29.82, Benjamin Bredehoft was 61st at 23:41.12 and Logan Gamroth was 62nd at 24:19.07.

For the girls, Eliza Fay was the only top-ten finisher for LHS in fourth at 18:13.22. Anna Kaiser was second to finish, claiming 19th at 20:46.56.

Morgan Gelwicks was 26th at 21:36.55, Melissa Bingham was 37th at 23:00.40, Annabelle Arnold was 41st at 23:22.87 and Julep Gray was 42nd at 23:34.30.

Zeren Homer finished 44th at 24:15.36, Colleen Sommerfield was 51st at 25:42.01 and Caroline Bredehoft was 52nd at 25:45.55.

Laramie will return to the slopes for a 7.5k classic race at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lander.