LHS volleyball coach Jill Stucky wins 4A coach of the year

Dec. 6—Laramie High volleyball coach Jill Stucky added Class 4A coach of the year to her loaded résumé after leading the Plainsmen to their third state title in the past four seasons this fall.

This year marks the third time Stucky has won the award, with the first two coming in 2020 and '21 when the Plainsmen also won state titles. In the three years Stucky has won the award, the Plainsmen have a combined record of 90-3.

"I am just so excited that our team was able to win state," Stucky said Monday. "We were able to accomplish our goals, which makes any awards I win secondhand for me. Our kids dreamed of a state championship and earned it, and that honestly means more to me than any personal accolade."

At state, the Plainsmen bounced back from their only loss of the season in the 4A East regional championship match to Thunder Basin. LHS met the Bolts again in the state title match, winning 25-23, 25-16, 25-27, 21-25, 15-11 to claim the championship trophy.

After the match, seniors Maddy Stucky and Anna Sell and junior Savanna Steiert all credited the win to Jill Stucky's game plan leading up to the rematch.

In the regional championship match against Thunder Basin, Jill Stucky identified how smart the Bolts were. She felt the Plainsmen had too many shots where they tried to overpower their opponents, and that approach wouldn't work against Thunder Basin.

Stucky knew her team needed to play smarter, something that led her to breakdown hours of film to her players in the days leading up to the state tournament.

"One of the most important things about this year's team is how much they bought into our scouting report," Stucky said. "During state, in our hotel, we had kids wearing paper jerseys to represent our opponents, and I loved that our kids were that bought in.

"They wrote down everything that they could possibly write down and memorized everything they could about their opponent's tendencies."

With the win over Thunder Basin, LHS finished the year 33-1 overall and 9-0 in conference play. The Plainsmen's season was fueled by a semifinal loss to Kelly Walsh in last year's state tournament.

Stucky has demonstrated the ability to connect with players during her two separate stints at LHS, and she prides herself on being a player's coach.

"I feel like I'm fair and a little bit conservative," Stucky said. "I let the girls feel like it's their show, their time and their team. I allow them to lead and serve their team in ways some coaches maybe don't. They feel ownership of the team, and the outcome of it is a result of things they put into it."

Stucky also understands the importance of self-evaluation. Her ability to know what is connecting with her players and how to get particular messages across has grown throughout her long coaching career.

"I am constantly asking myself, 'Hey, did I do enough of this drill at practice?' And then I'll add that into the next day's plan," Stucky said. "I wake up at 2 a.m. and wonder if we dug enough balls or if we had enough on the scouting report."

Another thing Stucky has found constant success with is coaching the setter position. Each setter the Plainsmen have had since 2013 has gone on to play volleyball in college.

"I feel like we do a really good job of training our setters here in Laramie," Stucky said. "Kierra Gardner is coming up, and she's got some really great hands. We also have some kids coming up from JV that are going to form a nice competitive group that will fight hard for that position."

Despite graduating three seniors off of this year's team, Stucky remains excited about the group of returners coming back to the Plainsmen next fall. She has grown connected to each player's family and the relationships the team has built together over the years.

"They've all put so much time and energy into our program," Stucky said. "Their parents have put so much time and money into us being an amazing high school volleyball program.

"I know I am losing my kid (Maddy Stucky) off the team, but that doesn't mean I am losing any of the other kids that are just as important."

