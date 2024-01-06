LHS' Voos takes 1st in 6.5k freestyle in Casper

Jan. 6—The Laramie High Nordic skiing team kicked off the Don and Sue Jacobson Memorial with a first-place finisher Friday on Casper Mountain.

Jack Voos won the 6.5k freestyle on the boys side with a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds. Voss finished over 22 seconds before second place to lead the Plainsmen boys.

Gideon Moore was fourth at 19.08.8, Flynn Arnold was 13th at 20:58.4, Miles Sawyer was 28th at 23:53.6, Jackson Crain was 29th at 24.02.7, Sam Kaiser was 31st at 24:20, Niels Wiederholt was 34th at 25:12.9, Sawyer Layson was 35th at 25:24.9, James Specht was 38th at 26:01 and Ezra Visser was 43rd at 27:13.

On the girls side, Eliza Fay led LHS in seventh at 23:48.6. Fay was followed by Morgan Gelwicks in 17th at 25:42.5, Anna Kaiser in 23rd at 26:39.3, Zeren Homer in 32nd at 28:19.9, Melissa Bingham in 39th at 29:37, Annabelle Arnold in 41st at 30:11.2, Julep Gray in 44th at 30:50.8 and Colleen Sommerfeld in 49th at 34:08.3.

LHS will finish out the weekend with a 5.5k classic race at 10 a.m. Saturday in Casper.