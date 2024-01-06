LHS wrestling advances 5 to Shane Shatto semifinals

Jan. 6—The Laramie High wrestling team advances five individuals to the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament semifinals Friday night in Douglas.

Liam Knerr (120 pounds) Dakota Ledford (150) and Trenten Hubbs (157) each won quarterfinal matches on the boys side, while Avianca Guzman (115) and McKenna Barham (130) advanced to the semifinals on the girls side.

Ledford won two matches by pin and one by 15-3 decision to finish 3-0 on the day. Knerr went 2-0 on the day, winning with back-to-back pins over Campbell County and Cheyenne East.

After a first-round bye, Hubbs won his first match by pin and his quarterfinal match by a 13-4 decision to move onto the final four.

Guzman won her only match of the day by 6-4 technical fall to clinch a spot in the semifinals, while Barham earned back-to-back pins on the first day of the bracketed tournament.

Four other LHS boys are still alive in the consolation bracket going into the final day of the tournament. After losing in the first round at 106 pounds, Nathan Evans wrestled back and advanced on the consolation side with a pin.

Caden Polson won his first match at 126 pounds, but lost in the quarterfinals by 10-4 decision to move into the consolation bracket. Boon Frude also started the tournament with a loss, but won three consecutive consolation matches by pin to stay alive going into Saturday.

Jamison Bade will also compete in the consolation bracket after losing his quarterfinal match by pin at 285 pounds.

Elijah Ponce went 0-2 at 113 pounds, Zaden Seibel was 0-2 at 132, Westen Einest was 1-2 at 144, Cutter Tabing was 1-2 at 165 and Beau Wright was 0-2 at 215.

The LHS boys are ninth in the team standings with 49 points going into Saturday's finals. Cheyenne East holds a two-point advantage over Thunder Basin for first place with 101 points.

On the girls side, Ella Godwin is still alive at 115 pounds after going 0-1. Ireland Funk went 1-1 at 120 pounds to advance in the consolation bracket and Kimmie Ledford bounced back from a first-round loss with back-to-back pins to advance to Saturday. Sherian Crabtree went 0-2 at 140 pounds.

The Plainsmen girls are 13th in the team standings with 22.5 points. Kelly Walsh leads the field with 66 points.

Both the LHS boys and girls will return to the mat to close out the tournament Saturday morning in Douglas.