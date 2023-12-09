LHS wrestling starts Charlie Lake Duals 4-1

Dec. 9—The Laramie High wrestling team started the season with a strong first day at the Charlie Lake Duals on Friday in Cheyenne.

The Plainsmen went 4-1 on the day to finish in third place in the black pool, beating Burns-Pine Bluffs 60-18, Douglas 46-30 and Torrington 45-26 to start the tournament 3-0. LHS lost to Moorcroft 57-17 in the fourth round, but responded with a 42-36 over Wheatland in the third-place dual.

Against Burns-Pine Bluffs, Westen Einest (144 pounds), Boon Frude (150), Dakota Ledford (157), Trenten Hubbs (165), Cutter Trabing (175), Anthony De Santago (190), Beau Wright (215) and Liam Knerr (126) all won their matches by pin, and Dylan Kleven (132) and Caden Polson (138) won by forfeit.

Against Douglas, Frude, Hubbs, Trabing, Wright, Corbin Donner (120 pounds), Kleven and Kayden Hemsher (138) all won by pin. Ledford won by a 10-0 major decision.

Against Torrington, Hubbs, Wright, Kleven, Frude and Ledford all won by pin, Knerr won by sudden victory 7-5 and Trabing and Jamison Bade (285 pounds) won by forfeit.

In the loss to Moorcroft, Hubbs won by fall, Ledford won with an 18-3 technical fall and Einest won by 11-4 decision. In the final dual of the day against Wheatland, Bade, Knerr and Kleven won by pin and Wright, Ledford and Hubbs won by forfeit.

The Plainsmen will finish out the weekend with the bracketed portion of the tournament Saturday at Cheyenne East. The LHS girls will also wrestle Saturday for the first time this season.