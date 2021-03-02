Li Auto: Recent Pullback Offers a Compelling Opportunity, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·3 min read

Momentum has stalled for Li Auto (LI). The Chinese EV maker made some impressive market moves in 2020, but has failed to ignite so far in 2021, with shares down 10% year-to-date.

The pullback has been a common theme amongst growth stocks, and particularly Chinese EV (electric vehicle) players. Additionally, last week’s 4Q20 results did little to quell the bearish sentiment, as overheated valuations have been put under the microscope recently.

However, Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau thinks the company’s prospects are promising.

“Despite near-term earnings pressure due to heavy R&D and sales expenses (led by store expansion), we are upbeat on Li Auto’s long-run market expansion and technology development,” the 5-star analyst said. “With the recent share-price retreat, we are upgrading the stock to Buy from Hold.”

The price target also gets a slight nudge and is increased from $33 to $34. The revised figure implies ~31% upside from current levels. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)

Lau says the past 5 years amount to Li’s “first phase of growth.” Having met its target to post “positive operating cash flow and high operating efficiency,” the EV maker is now entering its second phase of growth, anticipated to last until 2025.

During this period, the focus will be on expanding retail stores – the company has guided for 200 by the end of the year, compared to the 50 it boasted at the end of 2020 – and a big investmentin R&D to drive “future market expansion.”

The focus on R&D and advancing the company’s technology should see it close the gap on peers Xpeng and NIO. Management has said they are trailing the local rivals by less than a year, and noted they already have some autonomous driving tech ready, with an auto pilot system in place.

Next year, the company wants to bring to market at least 2 new products, and going on past performance, Lau expects Li to come good on its promise.

“We see the first phase development as impressive with positive operating cash flow and a robust gross margin (16% in 2020) with just one model launched since end-2019, which fuels our confidence in its execution capability,” the analyst summed up.

Almost all of Lau’s colleagues are of the same persuasion. LI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 5 Buys vs. one lone Hold. The average price target is a bullish one; At $40.75, the forecast is for ~58% upside in the year ahead. (See Li Auto stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Paytm claims top spot in India's mobile payments market with 1.2B monthly transactions

    Paytm, India’s most valuable startup, said on Monday it processed 1.2 billion transactions in the month of February, illustrating the level of penetration it has made in one of the world’s fastest-growing payments markets where it competes with Google, Facebook, Amazon and Flipkart-backed PhonePe. Paytm said its users made 1.2 billion transactions last month across several payments modes, including wallets, plastic cards, internet banking and UPI. This is the largest volume of transactions reported by any payments firm in India and Paytm claimed that it has consolidated its leadership position.

  • Workhorse Group (WKHS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Workhorse (WKHS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 308.33% and -47.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Aphria, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    Cannabis company stocks are getting a boost after another U.S. state passed legalization legislation.

  • JPMorgan Turns Bullish On Plug Power, Predicts 'Meaningful Share Of Future Hydrogen Economy'

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were rallying Monday after the struggling alternative energy stock got a major Wall Street upgrade. The Plug Power Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster upgraded Plug from Neutral to Overweight and reiterated a $65 price target. The Plug Power Thesis: Plug Power is an excellent story stock in a market that is hungry for growth, particularly in the alternative energy space, Coster said in a Monday upgrade note. Plug shares are down 18% overall in the last month after the company disappointed investors by reporting a net loss of $476.3 million and negative revenue of $316 million in the fourth quarter thanks to a $400-million charge. Coster said the nascent stage of Plug’s business makes the stock a high-risk investment at this point, but the tremendous long-term upside makes the recent pullback a potential buying opportunity. “Investors generally seem attendant to the risks associated with this company (particularly a potential rotation from momentum into value), but take the view that PLUG is a leading contender for meaningful share of [the] future Hydrogen economy, in 5 - 10 years,” the analyst said. Coster said he is anticipating Plug will announce at least one additional “pedestal” customer deal in 2021, in addition to partnerships and joint ventures that will help Plug expand its international footprint. He is also bullish on the pace of investments in Europe and South Korea and predicted Plug will announce a large stationary deployment with a data center owner sometime in the second quarter. Coster is now projecting a 2021 adjusted EPS loss of 17 cents on gross billings of $453 million. PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 7.73% at $52.12 at last check Monday. Benzinga’s Take: In a market full of high-growth stocks with staggeringly high valuations, Plug is one of the highest-valued, highest-growth story stocks out there. Following Monday morning’s gains, Plug shares now trade at 70.8 times sales compared to just a 6.2 forward PS ratio for the tech sector as a whole. Latest Ratings for PLUG DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Roth CapitalReiteratesBuy Mar 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight Feb 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for PLUG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Continues Higher Amid Mortgage Market ResiliencyThis Day In Market History: US Treasury Issues First Savings Bond© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nio Stock Falls Late On Mixed Q4 Earnings Report; Feb. Deliveries Slow

    Nio missed Q4 estimates on the bottom line but edged past top line forecasts, after EV rival Li Auto reported a surprise profit last week.

  • 3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

    After a lackluster decade for commodities, a large number of Wall Street analysts is now predicting a broad commodity rally

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Has to Find a Way to Regain Investor Confidence in Policy

    Investors are wagering the RBA might have to hike rates as early as next year, even when policy makers have said no move was likely until 2024.

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies Weekly Recap: High-Flying Aussie, Kiwi Drilled Lower Amid Bond Market Rout

    Investors are selling bonds in anticipation of higher inflation, driving up interest rates while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Congressional delegation to visit Amazon facility in Alabama to support union vote

    A congressional delegation will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize. Amazon, America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc, does not have any union labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first to join if they vote in favor. The delegation will include U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams among others, said a spokeswoman for the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which is supporting the workers' effort to unionize.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch?

    Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • Toyota RAV4 faces government investigation over potential SUV fire risk

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the 2013-18 Toyota RAV4, which involves more than 1.86 million vehicles.

  • Stimulus Update: Senate Democrats Look to Overcome Divisions

    Democrats’ sprint to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package ahead of the March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits is more akin to a relay race. The House of Representatives, as expected, approved the plan early Saturday morning, passing the baton to the Senate, where the legislation will face a fresh set of hurdles. The final vote in the House was 219-212, with two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in voting against the bill. Democrats can’t afford even one defection in the evenly divided Senate. They’re using a budget reconciliation process that will allow the bill to pass with a simple majority vote, but all 50 Senate Republicans are expected to oppose the package. To get Democrats on the same page, President Biden held a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon with a group of centrists from his party, including some who have questioned whether the $350 billion provided in the rescue package for state and local governments could be better targeted (see more below on the state aid). No minimum wage hike … at least for now: The Senate version of the bill will look different than the House-passed package. The House included an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in its version of the legislation and did so even after the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision doesn’t meet the requirements for inclusion in that chamber under the reconciliation process. Progressives are urging the White House to have Vice President Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, overrule the parliamentarian. “Outdated Senate rules and an unelected parliamentarian should not get to decide whether the American people get a $15 minimum wage,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D- WI) said in a statement. But the White House has made clear it won’t pursue that path. “That’s not an action we intend to take,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that Democrats don’t have the 50 Senate votes that would be required for the maneuver. So the Senate will strip out the minimum wage hike, and it also won’t include an alternative proposal from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden that would have taxed corporations that didn't increase wages on their own. Democrats abandoned that Plan B over the weekend after it proved too problematic. The political reality: Removing the minimum wage provision probably helps the White House in its efforts to pass the relief package, given that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona opposed the increase. But the revised Senate package will get sent back to the House, where the exclusion of the minimum wage hike could still complicate the outlook. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday she was confident that Democrats could pass a relief bill without the minimum wage hike, but she’ll have to show that she can hold her narrow majority together to do it. Psaki said Monday that raising the minimum wage remains a priority for Biden but the White House has no plan yet on how to accomplish that goal. What’s next: An initial Senate vote on the relief plan reportedly could take place as early as Wednesday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.