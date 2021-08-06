Li Auto Said Poised to Raise $1.5 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. is set to raise about HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in its Hong Kong listing as it tells prospective investors it plans to price the shares at HK$118 apiece, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price represents a discount of about 3.2% to Li Auto’s closing price on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The carmaker is selling 100 million shares in its Hong Kong listing and had set a maximum price of HK$150 apiece for the portion reserved for retail investors. One of its American depositary shares is equal to two ordinary shares.

Pricing isn’t finalized as deliberations are still ongoing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. A representative for the company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Li Auto will be the second U.S.-traded Chinese EV maker to list in Hong Kong after larger rival XPeng Inc. raised $2.1 billion in a dual primary listing in the city in June. Mainland firms listed stateside have been seeking trading footholds in Hong Kong as a way to hedge against the risk of being delisted from American exchanges as well as broadening their investor base.

The Hong Kong offering by Li Auto is happening at a tumultuous time for stocks in the city, following a series of moves by Beijing to rein in firms in sectors such as technology and education. The government has also said companies with over 1 million users’ data will need to submit to a cybersecurity review to list overseas.

Li Auto raised about $1.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering a year ago. Its shares have traded at more than three times the offer price of $11.50, riding on investor enthusiasm for EV makers. The stock closed at $31.35 on Thursday.

The company’s shares are set to start trading in Hong Kong on Aug. 12. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsors for Li Auto’s Hong Kong listing, while UBS Group AG is the financial adviser.

(Updates with background from fifth paragraph.)

