Are Li Bao Ge Group Limited’s (HKG:1869) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Li Bao Ge Group Limited (HKG:1869) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Li Bao Ge Group:

0.22 = HK$30m ÷ (HK$187m – HK$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Li Bao Ge Group has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Li Bao Ge Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Li Bao Ge Group’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 5.2% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Li Bao Ge Group’s ROCE is currently very good.

Li Bao Ge Group’s current ROCE of 22% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 73%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Li Bao Ge Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Li Bao Ge Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Li Bao Ge Group has total liabilities of HK$51m and total assets of HK$187m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.