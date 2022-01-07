LI Bed Bath & Beyond Among 7 In NY Slated To Close: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Long Island Bed Bath & Beyond Among 7 In NY Slated To Close

The location is one of 200 across the country the chain is shuttering to "right-size" its real estate.



Bullet Holes, Damage Seen At Wildlife Center After Deer Shot: DEC

Charges are pending against the hunter who shot a deer near a LI wildlife rescue center, the New York State DEC says.



Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Home

The fire was called in at about 7:37 a.m., police said.

Restaurant Closing; Past 2 Years Have Been 'Seriously Difficult'

Cork and Kerry opened its Long Island location in 2018.

Mobile Sports Betting Approved For New York

Sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel can begin operations by Jan. 8.



$100,000 Powerplay Ticket Sold On Long Island

A Powerplay ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Long Island, the New York Lottery says.

