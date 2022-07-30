Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:LICY) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:LICY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The US$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$227m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$204m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Li-Cycle Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Li-Cycle Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$45m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Li-Cycle Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

