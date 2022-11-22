Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) dips 8.2% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. Because Li-Cycle Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Li-Cycle Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Li-Cycle Holdings grew its revenue by 332% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 57% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Li-Cycle Holdings

A Different Perspective

We doubt Li-Cycle Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Li-Cycle Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Li-Cycle Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

