LI Doctor Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme: DOJ

GREAT NECK, NY — A cardiologist from Long Island was indicted on federal charges Tuesday, accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors say Perry Frankel — owner and operator of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics PLLC in Great Neck — submitted claims to the programs for office visits that were never performed for patients who got COVID-19 tests.

Frankel, 64, was not always present for these office visits, which took place at his company's mobile test sites across Long Island, authorities said.

"As alleged, exploiting a public health crisis by using patients who received COVID-19 tests at mobile testing sites to fraudulently bill Medicare and Medicaid for fictitious office visits is reprehensible," said Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. "This Office and our law enforcement partners will vigorously prosecute those who take advantage of the pandemic to steal from taxpayer-funded programs."

Frankel was charged with three counts of health care fraud. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon and was ordered to be released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, according to Newsday.

The charges filed in Central Islip are part of a larger, coordinated push by U.S. law enforcement agencies to crack down on health care fraud across nine federal districts, according to authorities. The effort, led by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, has resulted in criminal charges against 21 defendants related to COVID-19 and involving more than $149 million in false and fraudulent claims.

In a statement released Wednesday, one federal agent accused Frankel of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, undermining the U.S. health care system, and wasting taxpayer funds.

"As alleged, Frankel took advantage of the COVID-19 health crisis to engage in a fraud scheme that undermined our health care system and the people it serves," said Scott Lampert, special agent-in-charge for the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. "Such scams waste taxpayer funds and drive up healthcare costs for all of us."

Frankel's attorney, Timothy Sini, called Frankel a respected cardiologist who has saved lives by providing vital mobile medical screenings to New York communities, according to reports.

"The Government, as part of a larger initiative, is targeting healthcare providers who supposedly took advantage of the pandemic to benefit themselves financially," Sini, the former Suffolk County district attorney, said in a statement obtained by media outlets.

"Nothing could be further from the truth here — Dr. Frankel provided a much-needed service during a public health crisis and an extremely challenging time.

"It is unfortunate that the government's claims seek to undermine the positive nature of Dr. Frankel's work. We look forward to pursuing justice for Dr. Frankel and clearing his name in the medical community."

This article originally appeared on the Great Neck Patch