LI Imam Charged With Attempted Rape Of Minor: Patch PM

Father-Son Duo's Holiday Light Shows Raise $15K For Charity

Wayne Imperati, 61, and Anthony Imperati, 32 are using their family's traditional holiday light displays for a good cause.

LI Imam Charged With Attempted Rape Of Minor

A former imam and Long Island husband and father was arrested after being accused of sexting with a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Man Arrested For Trespassing At Woolworth Mansion: Police

The historic mansion is for sale, but anyone caught trespassing illegally will be arrested, police warn, like a Queens man was on Tuesday.

