LI Lawyer Stabbed To Death By Client In His Office: PD | Patch PM

LI Lawyer Stabbed To Death By Client In His Office: Police

A lawyer from Long Island was stabbed to death by a woman enraged he wouldn't represent her, according to police and media outlets.



Dough & Co. Pizza Opened In On Long Island By 23-Year-Old Pie-Maker

"Sleek, classy, tasty, always the best ingredients," is what Danny Rocca says he offers. Rocca essentially grew up in pizzerias.

Record-Low Inventory Keeps LI Home Prices Near Pandemic Highs

Both Nassau and Suffolk saw huge year-to-year drops in the number of home sold, but prices remain sky high.

LI Mom Helps Stranded Young Ukrainian Athletes: 'It's Terrifying'



The young fencing champions left for a tournament — then war broke out. "They can't talk about their families without bursting into tears."



Parade For Long Island Man Celebrating 100th Birthday

Arthur Feltheimer is also married for 71 years.

Babylon Students, BOE Work Together For Change After Abuse Claims

The BOE announced that productive steps are being taken to support students, two weeks after a teacher's arrest.

