LI man caught with ‘ghost guns’ charged with threatening to shoot up Queens hospital

A Long Island man caught with a cache of untraceable “ghost guns” is facing 15 years in prison after he threatened to shoot his wife as she cradled their child at a Queens hospital, prosecutors said Saturday.

Thomas Saxton, 34, was ordered held without bail after prosecutors charged with multiple counts of weapons possession, as well as menacing, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saxton found his estranged wife inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center on 76th Ave. in Glen Oaks about 12 p.m. Thursday. As the two argued inside the hospital, he pulled a gun and said he would kill her “in front of all the people here,” prosecutors said.

His wife was holding their 2-year-old child in her arms when he made his threat, cops said.

A moment later, Saxton stormed out of the hospital and, from the parking lot, called his wife again, claiming he would “killer her in her sleep,” prosecutors claim.

Cops called to the hospital found Saxton in his car and recovered two “ghost guns” — untraceable pistols that are bought in pieces online and assembled at home, cops said. An additional nine pistols, four assault rifles, five shotguns and several boxes of ammunition were recovered from his East Rockaway home.

Some of the weapons were still in pieces when they were found, photos of the seizure show.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Saxton “threatened to shoot his wife in a hospital that specializes in treating children.”

“This potentially deadly threat was made all the more frightening when police found illegal and untraceable firearms,” Katz said. “This grown prevalence of ‘ghost guns’ is adding to the chaos and bloodshed in our neighborhoods.”

Saxton is expected to return to court Tuesday.

