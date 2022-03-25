LI Man Charged In "Execution" Style Killing: Patch Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of March 21-25.

Justin Lee, 34, was found "half-naked and frozen solid" near a home owned by the mother of murder suspect Glenn Seejattan, prosecutors say.

"This sub-variant is going to be something we're watching closely." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

Amy Wesolowski, initially charged with driving under influence of drugs, was indicted on felony manslaughter and DWI charges: court docs.

Officials say a wall he built was "imminently perilous to life" and killed a 5-year-old girl when it collapsed.



Prosecutors say the teacher raped the student on two separate occasions at his Oak Beach home.

A teacher's indictment "is a disquieting reminder of the unsafe culture that has been able to foster for too long," past students say.

Police say a man and woman are in critical condition. An 18-month-old girl was injured.

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch