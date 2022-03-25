LI Man Charged In "Execution" Style Killing: Patch Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of March 21-25.

LI Man Charged In Shooting Of Man Found Dead In Woods

Justin Lee, 34, was found "half-naked and frozen solid" near a home owned by the mother of murder suspect Glenn Seejattan, prosecutors say.

Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Due To New Variant: Hochul

"This sub-variant is going to be something we're watching closely." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

Mom Faces New Charges In LI Crash That Killed Child, 4: Court

Amy Wesolowski, initially charged with driving under influence of drugs, was indicted on felony manslaughter and DWI charges: court docs.

Nassau Contractor Charged In NYC Wall Collapse That Killed Girl

Officials say a wall he built was "imminently perilous to life" and killed a 5-year-old girl when it collapsed.

Teacher Indicted On Rape Charges, Pleads Not Guilty: DA

Prosecutors say the teacher raped the student on two separate occasions at his Oak Beach home.

Alumni React To Teacher's Not Guilty Plea For Rape Charge

A teacher's indictment "is a disquieting reminder of the unsafe culture that has been able to foster for too long," past students say.

3 People, Including Toddler, Injured In Knife Attack: PD

Police say a man and woman are in critical condition. An 18-month-old girl was injured.

