LI Man Who Gunned Down His Little Brother, 17, Found Guilty: Patch PM

Long Island Man Who Gunned Down His Little Brother, 17, Found Guilty

He told his mom, "If I can't see my kids, you are not going to see your kids," then fired two shots at his brother, DA says.



School District Responds To Alarming Allegations Of Abuse

Parents say administrators kept quiet about special needs students being bullied, abused and in some cases, sexually exploited.



Massive Fire Destroys 7 Townhouses On Long Island

Officials say the fire took hours to get under control, and spread to seven units in the development. See pictures and video from the scene.

Long Island Housing Prices Stay High, Inventory Stays Low



Home sales were down 18 percent across Long Island compared to last year, keeping prices near record highs.

Students Walk Out Of Classes In Support Of Teacher: 'Bring Him Back!'

"Bring him back!" Dozens of students rallied in support of a teacher, recently reassigned, they say is integral to their education.

Edward Mangano Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison, Linda Gets 15 Months

The former Nassau County executive was convicted of bribery and corruption charges in 2019. His wife, Linda, lied to the FBI.





