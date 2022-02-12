LI Man Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

The man pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding police officers during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

The principal warned about a "harmful, ingestible substance" that might be circulating through the school community.

The project is slated to create 130 megawatts of power, enough for 70K+ homes; eliminate 6 million tons of carbon emissions.

"Stomp the Stigma 5K Race/Run" will be held May 28 in Patchogue.

Although CPR was performed, the driver who crashed head-on into the school bus died, police say.

