LI Man Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
·1 min read

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

Long Island Man Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

The man pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding police officers during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

2 Students OD'ing At Long Island High Saved With Narcan

The principal warned about a "harmful, ingestible substance" that might be circulating through the school community.

Construction Begins On NY's 1st Wind Project Off Montauk Coast

The project is slated to create 130 megawatts of power, enough for 70K+ homes; eliminate 6 million tons of carbon emissions.

LI Teen's Family Plan 5K To Raise Awareness About Mental Illness

"Stomp the Stigma 5K Race/Run" will be held May 28 in Patchogue.

Driver Dies After Head-On Crash With School Bus

Although CPR was performed, the driver who crashed head-on into the school bus died, police say.

