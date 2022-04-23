LI Man Shoots Teen Who Knocked On His Door: Patch PM
LI Man Shoots Teen Who Knocked On His Door: Cops
He "recklessly" shot the teen in the arm after he knocked on his front and rear door a few times, police said.
COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs: What To Know In New York
The FDA has approved two oral COVID-19 antiviral pills that can reduce the risk of hospitalization. Here are answers to common questions.
LI Man Accused Of Setting Off Fireworks Assaults Cop: Police
A 31-year-old man is accused of assaulting a police officer on Thursday.
20 Fun Places To Take The Kids This Weekend On Long Island
Whether you're spending the weekend as a family or sending the kids off to your parents, here are 20 activities to keep everyone busy.
This article originally appeared on the Three Village Patch