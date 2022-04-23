LI Man Shoots Teen Who Knocked On His Door: Patch PM

LI Man Shoots Teen Who Knocked On His Door: Cops

He "recklessly" shot the teen in the arm after he knocked on his front and rear door a few times, police said.

COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs: What To Know In New York

The FDA has approved two oral COVID-19 antiviral pills that can reduce the risk of hospitalization. Here are answers to common questions.

LI Man Accused Of Setting Off Fireworks Assaults Cop: Police

A 31-year-old man is accused of assaulting a police officer on Thursday.

20 Fun Places To Take The Kids This Weekend On Long Island

Whether you're spending the weekend as a family or sending the kids off to your parents, here are 20 activities to keep everyone busy.

