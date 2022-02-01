LI Nurse On Pandemic: 'It Was Like Nothing I Ever Saw:' Patch PM
'Exhausted' Nurse On Pandemic: 'It Was Like Nothing I Ever Saw'
When the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic have proven most grueling, nurse Michele Guelfi prays.
Setauket Patriots' Leader Charged In Domestic Incident: Police
The leader of the pro-Trump conservative group the Setauket Patriots' has been charged with criminal mischief in an alleged domestic incident, police say.
LI Weather: Warm Temps To Melt Snow Before Cold Plunge Comes
Judge Grants Full Stay On NY Mask Mandate During Appeals Process
Nassau Legislator Proposes Adding 3 Holidays To County's Calendar
New Additions Announced At News 12 After Altice Staffing Shifts
Officers Provide Live-Saving Aid To Man, 71, In Blizzard: PD
Child, 6, Run Over While Sledding By Relative's Vehicle: Police
