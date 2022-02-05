LI Nurses Charged With Selling Fake Vax Cards: Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Patches covered for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4.

Two Long Island nurses were arrested and charged with forging COVID-19 vaccination cards — and making $1.5 million in profits, the DA says.

When the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic have proven most grueling, nurse Michele Guelfi prays.

The leader of the pro-Trump conservative group the Setauket Patriots' has been charged with criminal mischief in an alleged domestic incident, police say.

Bevon Campbell III was born on Sept. 21 at 27 weeks and only weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces.

A Pilatus PC-12 plane and Hawker jet were damaged, but no one was injured, a town spokeswoman said.

Village Hall, which houses the police department, was evacuated Wednesday after the threat of violence against police.

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch