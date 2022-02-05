LI Nurses Charged With Selling Fake Vax Cards: Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Patches covered for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4.

LI Nurses Charged With Forging COVID-19 Vaccine Cards: DA

Two Long Island nurses were arrested and charged with forging COVID-19 vaccination cards — and making $1.5 million in profits, the DA says.

'Exhausted' Nurse On Pandemic: 'It Was Like Nothing I Ever Saw'

When the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic have proven most grueling, nurse Michele Guelfi prays.

Setauket Patriots' Leader Charged In Domestic Incident: Police

The leader of the pro-Trump conservative group the Setauket Patriots' has been charged with criminal mischief in an alleged domestic incident, police say.

Premature Long Island Baby Goes Home After 4 Months At Hospital

Bevon Campbell III was born on Sept. 21 at 27 weeks and only weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces.

2 Planes Collide At Long Island MacArthur Airport

A Pilatus PC-12 plane and Hawker jet were damaged, but no one was injured, a town spokeswoman said.

Man Makes 'Terroristic Threat' Against Village Police: PD

Village Hall, which houses the police department, was evacuated Wednesday after the threat of violence against police.

Also worth a read:

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories