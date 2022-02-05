LI Nurses Charged With Selling Fake Vax Cards: Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Patches covered for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
LI Nurses Charged With Forging COVID-19 Vaccine Cards: DA
Two Long Island nurses were arrested and charged with forging COVID-19 vaccination cards — and making $1.5 million in profits, the DA says.
'Exhausted' Nurse On Pandemic: 'It Was Like Nothing I Ever Saw'
When the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic have proven most grueling, nurse Michele Guelfi prays.
Setauket Patriots' Leader Charged In Domestic Incident: Police
The leader of the pro-Trump conservative group the Setauket Patriots' has been charged with criminal mischief in an alleged domestic incident, police say.
Premature Long Island Baby Goes Home After 4 Months At Hospital
Bevon Campbell III was born on Sept. 21 at 27 weeks and only weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces.
2 Planes Collide At Long Island MacArthur Airport
A Pilatus PC-12 plane and Hawker jet were damaged, but no one was injured, a town spokeswoman said.
Man Makes 'Terroristic Threat' Against Village Police: PD
Village Hall, which houses the police department, was evacuated Wednesday after the threat of violence against police.
Also worth a read:
Judge Grants Full Stay On NY Mask Mandate During Appeals Process
Nassau Legislator Proposes Adding 3 Holidays To County's Calendar
Officers Provide Live-Saving Aid To Man, 71, In Blizzard: PD
Child, 6, Run Over While Sledding By Relative's Vehicle: Police
3rd Long Island Woman Charged In COVID-19 Vaccination Scam: DA
Netflix Films For 'Jigsaw' At Long Island Jewelry & Pawn Shop
Nassau Bail Reform Executive Order Uses Fear, Not Facts: NYCLU
WATCH: LI Employee Alleges Assault, Discrimination As White Man
FAA Says Reopening East Hampton's Airport Could Take 2 Years
Threats To Police, Families, Spray-Painted In Westhampton: PD
This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch