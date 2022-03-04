LI Teacher Charged With Rape Of Ex-Student | Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:



Long Island Teacher Charged With Rape Of Ex-Student: Police

A Babylon High School teacher was charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor, 15; he was 38, police say.

Top-Prize Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased On Long Island

Worth $42,045.50, the top-prize winning lottery ticket is for the TAKE 5 evening drawing on Friday, Feb. 25.

2 Men Impersonated Police Officers In Suffolk: SCPD



The men pretended to be undercover cops and were thwarted by a man they tried to trick, police say.



Where To Celebrate This St. Patrick's Season

Many celebrations are back on for the first time since 2019.

Man Charged In Elder Scam; Claimed Victim Won Lottery: Police

Christopher Davis, who told the victim he needed to send money to pay for taxes, was charged with grand larceny, police say.

Gun Collection Launched To Help Ukraine

Residents can donate legal long guns at SP Firearms, and they will be sent to Ukraine to help fight the Russian invasion.

'The Godfather' Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Ties To LI

An Oscar winner for Best Picture, often regarded as one of the most influential films ever made, has several scenes on Long Island.







Also Worth A Look



Story continues





Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.







This article originally appeared on the Babylon Village Patch