LI Teacher Charged With Raping Student: Patch Week In Review

A Babylon High School teacher was charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor, 15; he was 38, police say.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Long Island leaders say they want to kick Russian diplomats out of an estate.

Dunia Sibomana won the 102-pound New York State championship spot, eight years after surviving a near-fatal childhood chimpanzee attack.



A rally for Ukraine on Long Island brought out a crowd Monday, holding signs and pledging solidarity after a Russian invasion.

The men pretended to be undercover cops and were thwarted by a man they tried to trick, police say.

Many celebrations are back on for the first time since 2019.

