LI Teacher Charged With Raping Student: Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered this week.
Long Island Teacher Charged With Rape Of Ex-Student: Police
A Babylon High School teacher was charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor, 15; he was 38, police say.
LI Leaders Call For Shutdown Of Russian Estate
Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Long Island leaders say they want to kick Russian diplomats out of an estate.
Long Beach Wrestler Takes State Title; Inspires With Life Story
Dunia Sibomana won the 102-pound New York State championship spot, eight years after surviving a near-fatal childhood chimpanzee attack.
NY's New School Mask-Optional Policy Has Fine Print
The new policy has some information you need to know.
Long Island Rally For Ukraine: 'Glory To Our Heroes'
A rally for Ukraine on Long Island brought out a crowd Monday, holding signs and pledging solidarity after a Russian invasion.
2 Men Impersonated Police Officers In Suffolk: SCPD
The men pretended to be undercover cops and were thwarted by a man they tried to trick, police say.
Where To Celebrate This St. Patrick's Season
Many celebrations are back on for the first time since 2019.
This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch