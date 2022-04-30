LI Teacher Faked Vaccine Card: Patch Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read
In this article:
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patch sites covered for the week of April 25-29.

LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card: DA

A local teacher is accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass the district's mandatory testing rules.

Man Killed In Shooting Outside LI Bar

The man was shot during a fight outside a bar early Monday, police say.

Long Island To Get Its First Wegmans Grocery Store

Wegmans Food Markets was founded in upstate New York but until now had no Long Island locations.

These Long Island High Schools Are Among 2022's Best: U.S. News

The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

Julia Roberts Movie Filming On Long Island This Week

Signs were set up and police were seen at Thursday's location as filming commenced.

College Baseball Coach Suspended For 'Inappropriate' Words

The assistant coach was allegedly heard on video at a game against St. Joseph's University making a racially charged comment to a player.

Archegos CFO, From LI, Indicted On 'Historic' Stock Fraud Charges

LI's Patrick Halligan was charged with a host of fraud charges relating to the multibillion-dollar collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Also worth a read:

LI Teacher Faked Vaccine Card: Patch Week In Review originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch

