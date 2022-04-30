In this article:

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patch sites covered for the week of April 25-29.

A local teacher is accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass the district's mandatory testing rules.

The man was shot during a fight outside a bar early Monday, police say.

Wegmans Food Markets was founded in upstate New York but until now had no Long Island locations.

The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

Signs were set up and police were seen at Thursday's location as filming commenced.

The assistant coach was allegedly heard on video at a game against St. Joseph's University making a racially charged comment to a player.

LI's Patrick Halligan was charged with a host of fraud charges relating to the multibillion-dollar collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Also worth a read:

LI Teacher Faked Vaccine Card: Patch Week In Review originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch