LI Teacher Faked Vaccine Card: Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patch sites covered for the week of April 25-29.
LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card: DA
A local teacher is accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass the district's mandatory testing rules.
Man Killed In Shooting Outside LI Bar
The man was shot during a fight outside a bar early Monday, police say.
Long Island To Get Its First Wegmans Grocery Store
Wegmans Food Markets was founded in upstate New York but until now had no Long Island locations.
These Long Island High Schools Are Among 2022's Best: U.S. News
The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.
Julia Roberts Movie Filming On Long Island This Week
Signs were set up and police were seen at Thursday's location as filming commenced.
College Baseball Coach Suspended For 'Inappropriate' Words
The assistant coach was allegedly heard on video at a game against St. Joseph's University making a racially charged comment to a player.
Archegos CFO, From LI, Indicted On 'Historic' Stock Fraud Charges
LI's Patrick Halligan was charged with a host of fraud charges relating to the multibillion-dollar collapse of Archegos Capital Management.
