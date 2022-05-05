Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

LI Teacher Offered Plea Deal In Teen COVID-19 Vaccination Case

Laura Parker Russo is accused of giving a 17-year-old a COVID-19 shot without his mother's permission.

"We Won't Go Back": Residents Rally Against Overturning Roe V. Wade

Long Island residents rallied to protest the possibility that Roe v. Wade might be overturned, jeopardizing women's reproductive rights.

Police Searching For Missing Person Find 2 Men Dead Inside LI Home

Ian Saalfield, 45, was reported missing by his wife April 26, and was found dead with homeowner, Robert Julian, 58, cops say.

'That's So Cool': LI Mom Inspires Kids, Adults At National Math Museum

MoMath is run by a Mount Sinai mom who wants kids (and adults) to know that there's no such thing as just being "bad at math."

'Star Wars' Devotees Unite On 'May The Fourth'



Communications professor Brian Cogan told Patch that it's a day when fans of the franchise are "all in this together."

New REAL ID Deadline Is Coming Up For New Yorkers

You won't be able to board domestic flights without a REAL ID or passport beginning next year. Find out how to get one.

Tributes To Boy Who Died Playing Baseball

Students and staff will wear purple on Friday to pay their respects to fourth-grader Lazar LaPenna.







Also Worth A Look



Story continues









Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.



LI Teacher Offered Plea Deal In Teen COVID Vaccination Case: Patch PM originally appeared on the Glen Cove Patch