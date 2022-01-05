LI Teacher Reassigned After Unlawfully Vaccinating Teen: Patch PM
LI Teacher Reassigned After Unlawfully Vaccinating Teen: School
A LI teacher accused of giving a teen a COVID-19 shot without parental consent has been reassigned from her classroom duties, officials say.
Mom Who Accused Man Of Abusing Daughter, 5: 'It's Been Horrific'
A mother who accused a man of abusing her child, 5, says her daughter is traumatized. "She's not the same person she was before this.
LI NYPD Officer Shot In Head Leaves Hospital: WATCH
Officer Keith Wagenhauser headed back home to LI on Sunday, released from the hospital after being hit by a "stray bullet" while sleeping.
Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By SUV
Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by the car. Anyone with info is asked to come forward.
