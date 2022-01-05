LI Teacher Reassigned After Unlawfully Vaccinating Teen: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

LI Teacher Reassigned After Unlawfully Vaccinating Teen: School



A LI teacher accused of giving a teen a COVID-19 shot without parental consent has been reassigned from her classroom duties, officials say.

Mom Who Accused Man Of Abusing Daughter, 5: 'It's Been Horrific'



A mother who accused a man of abusing her child, 5, says her daughter is traumatized. "She's not the same person she was before this.



LI NYPD Officer Shot In Head Leaves Hospital: WATCH

Officer Keith Wagenhauser headed back home to LI on Sunday, released from the hospital after being hit by a "stray bullet" while sleeping.

Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By SUV

Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by the car. Anyone with info is asked to come forward.

Also Worth A Look





Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.



This article originally appeared on the New Hyde Park Patch