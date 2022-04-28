LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card, DA Says: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
·1 min read

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card: DA

A local teacher is accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass the district's mandatory testing rules.

1 Dead, Another Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On LIE Service Road

A 2014 Cadillac sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South collided with a 2020 Ford Transit 350 van, cops say.

Also Worth A Look

[RECIRC]

LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card, DA Says: Patch PM originally appeared on the Great Neck Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories