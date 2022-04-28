LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card, DA Says: Patch PM
LI Teacher Submitted Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card: DA
A local teacher is accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass the district's mandatory testing rules.
1 Dead, Another Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On LIE Service Road
A 2014 Cadillac sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South collided with a 2020 Ford Transit 350 van, cops say.
Also Worth A Look
MacArthur Airport To Raleigh, NC Seasonal Flights Start This Week
Rosie, 29 Lb. Boxer Mix Rescued By North Fork Shelter, Was Starved
Northwell Launches Telemedicine Services To War-Torn Ukraine
Wow House: New Merrick Property With 5 Bedrooms, Large Kitchen
Overdose Investigation Leads NCPD To Illegal THC Sales: Police
LI Teacher Charged With Raping Student To Return To Court In June: DA
Man, 64, Struck By Car, Seriously Injured In Port Jefferson Station
